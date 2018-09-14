Pathum Thani street racers arrested for modifying bikes

PHOTO: Facebook/Surachet Hakpal

Police have arrested 155 motorcyclists for illegally modifying their bikes for road racing in a joint forces operation in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, last night (Thursday).

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy tourist police chief, held one of his early morning media-fests at 1am this morning at the Klong Lung district office. He reported that 161 illegally modified motorcycles had been seized. He said 58 of the people arrested were younger than 18 years old.

He also said police also checked 68 motorcycle spare parts and repair shops in the province and found that 19 shops broke the law by offering to fit motorcycles with exhaust pipes that make a noise louder than the 95dB ceiling.