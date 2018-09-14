Bangkok
Pathum Thani street racers arrested for modifying bikes
PHOTO: Facebook/Surachet Hakpal
Police have arrested 155 motorcyclists for illegally modifying their bikes for road racing in a joint forces operation in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, last night (Thursday).
Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy tourist police chief, held one of his early morning media-fests at 1am this morning at the Klong Lung district office. He reported that 161 illegally modified motorcycles had been seized. He said 58 of the people arrested were younger than 18 years old.
He also said police also checked 68 motorcycle spare parts and repair shops in the province and found that 19 shops broke the law by offering to fit motorcycles with exhaust pipes that make a noise louder than the 95dB ceiling.
Surachet said 84 illegal exhaust pipes were also seized.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Calls to restrict foreign property purchases in Bangkok
Thailandproperty.news is reporting than he is justifying his comments saying the growth in income of Thais is slower than the property price rises being pushed up by high foreign demand.
“Some measures should be adopted, such as higher stamp duty for foreigners,” he said.
The article says that this is the first time an industry figure has spoken out about the need to restrict or reduce the amount of foreign investment in the Bangkok property market. Dr. Sopom says he believes that foreign buyers account for around 20 percent of all Bangkok property purchases.
He noted that Chinese purchases account for about 80 percent of foreign buyers.
Read the original story HERE
Bangkok
February 24 election date official – probably
Put it in your calendar. As far as the Government's main voices are concerned February 24 is THE date for the next Thai general election.
Government leaders are reiterating that the national elections will be held on February 24, now that the last two electoral organic laws were promulgated on Wednesday.
The Nation reports that Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan has stressed that the date remains unchanged, though how the relaxation of the ban on political activities unfolds depe...
Bangkok
Thammasat University cheerleader billboards send mixed messages
Billboards adorning the boundaries of the Thammasat University are causing uproar in academic circles and social media. The billboards depict 15 former university cheer leaders - just head and shoulder shots - promoting to students to apply for cheerleader positions for the next academic year.
Whilst only head and shoulder photos, the controversy seems to be over how ‘much’ shoulder is showing. The billboards are located at each corner of the Tha Prachan and Rangsit campuses.
If it wasn’t the actual intention of the university’s cheerleader PR team, the billboards have found themselves immeshed in social media controversy.
S...
