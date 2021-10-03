Connect with us

Phuket

Sri Panwa resort face punishment for illegally acquired land

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Sri Panwa Resort's pool may be built on illegal land.

Just as the National Anti-Corruption Commission probed Trisara resort, the luxury resort Sri Panwa in Southeast Phuket is facing legal action for land the Department of Special Investigation says was acquired illegally. The resort is accused of acquiring one plot over 3 rai in area with a Nor Sor 3 Gor land document – papers with ownership privileged just short of a Chanote which gives full legal ownership – that were issued illegally.

The DSI sent information to the Royal Forest Department as their investigation indicated that the land is actually a protected forested area under Section 4 of the Forest Act B.E. 2484 (1941). The Forest Department has jurisdiction to exercise its powers and duties on forest land, but the DSI also forwarded their investigation to the NACC, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Department of Land for their possible involvement in the case.

The NACC will pursue legal action against the government officials that were involved in allowing the illegal documentation for the land to be created and approved. The Land Department was sent a request to have the documents that claim the land revoked.

The disputed area is bordered by Panwa Beach and has been utilised by Sri Panwa resort as the location of their swimming pool.

THE PEAK RESIDENCES

In yet another unrelated case of illegally built resorts and residences, Kata Beach Co is requesting permission to demolish a property the Supreme Court ruled was constructed illegally. The Peaks Residences in the Kata Beach area has received the go-ahead from Karon Municipality to completely demolish the building and remove all the rubble from the forest area it was built on.

Forest officials will then plant trees in the area to begin to regrow the forest in the area and compensate for the trees that were cut down to make way for the residences when they were built.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

image
KaptainRob
2021-10-03 19:41
https://www.thepeaksresidence.com/ There's been some serious money spent lost there, ironically next door to Forest Protection Centre.
image
Stonker
2021-10-03 19:46
Maybe, like a nice house up the hill from me which was ignored until it was completed, it'll just become part of the Forest Protection Centre.
image
MrStretch
2021-10-03 21:06
I haven't seen any of these businesses or resorts that "encroached on public land" torn down or removed, though the threat has been published many times. Are you aware of ANY resort that has had to be torn down or…
image
Malc-Thai
2021-10-03 21:24
18 minutes ago, MrStretch said: I haven't seen any of these businesses or resorts that "encroached on public land" torn down or removed, though the threat has been published many times. Are you aware of ANY resort that has had…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

