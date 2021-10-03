Phuket
Sri Panwa resort face punishment for illegally acquired land
Just as the National Anti-Corruption Commission probed Trisara resort, the luxury resort Sri Panwa in Southeast Phuket is facing legal action for land the Department of Special Investigation says was acquired illegally. The resort is accused of acquiring one plot over 3 rai in area with a Nor Sor 3 Gor land document – papers with ownership privileged just short of a Chanote which gives full legal ownership – that were issued illegally.
The DSI sent information to the Royal Forest Department as their investigation indicated that the land is actually a protected forested area under Section 4 of the Forest Act B.E. 2484 (1941). The Forest Department has jurisdiction to exercise its powers and duties on forest land, but the DSI also forwarded their investigation to the NACC, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Department of Land for their possible involvement in the case.
The NACC will pursue legal action against the government officials that were involved in allowing the illegal documentation for the land to be created and approved. The Land Department was sent a request to have the documents that claim the land revoked.
The disputed area is bordered by Panwa Beach and has been utilised by Sri Panwa resort as the location of their swimming pool.
THE PEAK RESIDENCES
In yet another unrelated case of illegally built resorts and residences, Kata Beach Co is requesting permission to demolish a property the Supreme Court ruled was constructed illegally. The Peaks Residences in the Kata Beach area has received the go-ahead from Karon Municipality to completely demolish the building and remove all the rubble from the forest area it was built on.
Forest officials will then plant trees in the area to begin to regrow the forest in the area and compensate for the trees that were cut down to make way for the residences when they were built.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
