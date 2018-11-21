Region 8 Police pre-Loy Krathong crime blitz | The Thaiger

Phuket
Region 8 Police pre-Loy Krathong crime blitz
The Region 8 Police have seized more than 3 million methamphetamine pills and more than 100 firearms during a week of drugs and crimes crackdowns before Loy Kratong, from seven provinces.
Detail were revealed at a press conference at the Region 8 Police headquarter in Mai Khao. From November 13-18, before the Loy Kratong festivities tomorrow, police arrested a total of 109 suspects with 24 licensed guns and 84 unlicensed guns.
Police have also arrested 138 drug suspects seizing a total of 3,590,100 methamphetamine pills, 79 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3.4 kilograms of marijuana 3,393 grams, and 51 kilograms of kratom leaves.
Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri, Acting Commander of the Region 8 Police says, “We are continuing to crackdown on drugs and firearm in every area under our responsibility.”
Phuket
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
NB. There is a general tone of supporting western attitudes towards animal welfare throughout this article. The Thaiger does not condone the use of captive wild animals for the purpose of amusing tourists for profit but recognises that it is widely practiced in Thailand and other other Asian countries and is not against the law in those domains.
NB2. This isn’t your usual list of dos and don’ts in Thailand – don’t point with your feet, don’t speak about the Royal family, don’t whistle at night, etc. Whilst these still apply, they are not quite as cut and dried as they once were.
NB3. The VAST majority of people visit Thailand and have a perfectly wonderful time.
DON’T…
…Swim at the beaches in the low season
Every year about 50 or so people drown along Phuket’s west coast. Mostly in the wet season with the south-western monsoon kicking up the waves washing onto the island’s Andaman coast beaches. Sadly, it’s mostly Chinese and Russian tourists who end up getting into trouble. There’s a complicated litany of reasons for this carnage – many Chinese and Russian tourists can’t swim, the lifeguard patrols on many of the beaches are ‘patchy’, not enough information is provided to tourists about the dangerous rips along the west coast during the monsoon and whatever signage and flags that actually exists do little to deter tourists who seem determined to go swimming. Most of the beaches have the red flags on display when the surf’s up but many of the flags are not new and the colour red, which in some western countries denotes ‘danger’ isn’t as effective in being a deterrent colour for the Chinese. In fact it’s the lucky colour for Chinese. This is a long-term problem for tour groups, the TAT, airlines and hotels to do more and better education about the clear and present danger of swimming on Phuket’s west coast during the May – November low season (which is also the most popular time for Chinese tourist arrivals).
…Hire a motorbike
You get off the plane, catch your passenger van to your hotel, check the minibar and then head out to find the nearest motorbike hire shop – there are hundreds around the island. In most cases a passport will suffice (NEVER let your passport out of your sight, even when they’re taking a photocopy of your passport front page) as ID to allow you to hire a motorbike and take it out onto Phuket’s roads. The roads in Thailand are some of the most dangerous in the world. If you’re under 30 years old, male and riding a motorbike your chances of having an accident are astonishingly high. Have you ever ridden a motorbike before? Probably not. Do you have a motorbike driver’s license? Chances are slim. Were you taken for a short test to see if you can ride or handle a motorbike? Doubtful. Does your travel insurance cover you if you have an accident without having a valid motorcycle driver’s licence? I bet it doesn’t.
Still, it happens hundreds of time a day around the island and tourists, like lambs to the slaughter, head off into the craziness that is Phuket traffic – sometimes shirtless, sometimes after drinking and sometimes without even the basic protection of a helmet. Then we hear that the tourists have had some sort of horrific accident, end up in an international hospital, their insurance won’t pay for their medical care and we have another report on our website.
Bottomline, if you don’t have a motorbike driving license, have never driven a motorcycle or have been drinking just DON’T hire a motorbike in Phuket. Just don’t!
…Go to Tiger Kingdom
Tigers, of all wild beasties, are not born to sit, half drugged-up in chains, to have tourists patting them for selfies. Tigers are critically endangered everywhere in the world. Specifically, the Indochinese Tiger, the species we see in Thailand and surrounding south east asian countries, is a hunter and can inflict fatal injuries with a single swipe if you happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. An Australian was mauled at the Tiger Kingdom in Kathu in 2015. He survived his injuries which opened up the front of his chest. The only upside about these tiger zoos is that they conduct (for all the wrong reasons) breeding programs to keep the species alive but the gene pool is very shallow so, in the long run, is not a sustainable method of breeding tigers.
…Go to Phuket Zoo
Voted by many Trip Advisor readers as one of the worst tourist attractions in Phuket – it routinely scores either one or two stars with comments that sound like the visitors have just come from an abattoir rather than a modern zoo. The Phuket Zoo in Chalong leaps from one controversy to another but seems to stave off closure with slick PR and the support of officials who appear to turn a blind eye to the welfare of this place’s animals. It’s like visiting a zoo in the west in the 1950s when animals are crammed into unsuitable enclosures or cages with little care taken to keep the facilities clean. It smells, the animals don’t appear to be in the best of health and it’s simply a relic of a bygone era whereas modern zoos have changed dramatically to provide true educational opportunities and vastly superior, and more natural, enclosures for the animals. (I’ve witnessed an occasion when officials came to inspect the welfare of Milo the Orangutang after many complaints about poor Milo’s condition. Whilst waiting for officials to arrive a team of hundreds were swarming around the zoo cleaning, painting and tidying up the mess to bamboozle the officials. And they did.)
You can put the Dolphin Show next door on the same list (this reporter has had a gun pointed at him whilst reporting about the contstruction of the Dolphinarium and been marched off the premises. We’re sure the dolphins are reasonably well cared-for but whether they should be in there in the first place is another question.)
…Ride an elephant
Riding elephants in Thailand whilst you’re on tour here is just one of those things tourists have on their bucket list. In Phuket there are many, many elephant camps where you can see these wondrous mammals and, if you want, ride on their back through the forests. Generally frowned upon by western values, it’s still hugely popular in Asia and all the camps do a roaring trade.
The problem with elephants in Thailand is vexed with a well cared-for pachyderm living up to 60 years – the average age is 48 years. They used to work in the rainforests as beasts of burden but that work has now dried up with the banning of logging in most parts of Thailand so the elephants and their mahouts have gravitated towards the cities and tourist industry to make a living – elephants require quite a lot of food.
To say we should simply ‘set them free’ is an absurd suggestion and unpractical so a longer term solution needs to be found. There are now at least two elephant ‘sanctuaries’ in or around Phuket that provide a more natural environment for humans and elephants to interact although these are really just an alternative pay-to-visit ’zoo’ albeit a huge step up from the majority of elephant camps on the island. We applaud their efforts.
There’s now an even stricter code of conduct gaining popularity in wildlife circles whereby any contact between beast and human would be banned, even feeding and washing the elephants. We will see if this becomes a new norm. It may in other parts of the world. In Thailand? Probably not.
…Go running during the day
You like keeping fit, you run regularly in your home country and you’re on holiday where you can get a few extra kilometres under your belt as you explore our pretty little tropical island. Except that it’s hot, really hot, most of the year. And humid. A lot more humid than where you’ve come from. All the marathons and running events held in Phuket start at 4 or 5am in the morning for good reason. It’s the only time of the day where you can run in relative safety. If it isn’t abundantly obvious that running in the heat of day is just plain dangerous you are going to learn the hard way. People come to Phuket to sit on the beach, enjoy the warm weather and dine outdoors. Keep fit, by all means, but try your hotel’s gym or get up really early if you want to pound the pavement.
Same goes for any other types of sport where you’re going to exert yourself. You can get sick quite fast if you’re not used to the heat and tourists do regularly.
…Get in a taxi or tuk tuk before negotiating your fare
Getting a taxi or tuk tuk to go anywhere around Phuket is expensive, compared to anywhere else in Thailand and even some western cities. There’s a long history as to why taxis and tuk tuks are expensive and that’s a report for another day. The words ‘cabal’, ‘mafia’ and ‘extortion’ could be used in such an article, but we’ll leave all that for another day.
Your best bet if and when you’re going to use a taxi is to negotiate the fare before you get in. By all means bargain the stated price down as much as you can but make sure there is a firm understanding with the driver about the price before he turns the key. By law Phuket’s taxis are meant to use a meter. It never happens. Never. ‘Meter not work’, blah, blah.
There has been decades of efforts by Government authorities, the Army and any number of well-meaning officials that has had precisely ZERO effect of the notorious taxis and tuk tuks in Phuket. All you can do is accept that the prices are high and negotiate a fee, BEFORE YOU GET IN.
…Sign contracts without advice from a qualified Thai lawyer
DON’T SIGN ANYTHING in Thailand without getting it checked over by a trusted and qualified Thai lawyer and advice from a western lawyer. You are conducting business in a foreign country, in a foreign language and there are thousands before you who have fallen foul of hastily or poorly prepared legal documents. The list of stories over the years reporting on Phuket ‘stuff’ about foreigners getting burned over contractual problems has filled Phuket’s newspapers and websites. Guy meets girl. Girl and guy move in together. Guy decides he wants to buy a villa. Guy buys property under Thai GFs name (because foreigners can’t ‘own’ land in Thailand). Relationship goes sour. Thai GF vanishes and sells the house without telling ex-BF. And it gets worse from there.
Even if you’re signing a basic rental lease, get it checked by people who know the ropes of the Thai legal system. Check, check, check. And then check again.
…Get in an argument with Thai police
You will always come off second best if you decide you’re going to challenge the boys-in-brown. Thai police have a job to do and, in most cases, do a sterling job given that a lot of the time (especially in places like Patong) foreign tourists do some REALLY stupid things. They’re also poorly paid and there is a generation of police who still work their way up the system ‘buying’ higher positions in the police ranks so they can get a larger proportion of the ‘tea money’ (bribes) that are still rife in the system. Whilst there are many, many efforts, made with the best intentions, the ‘system’ has been in place for many generations and corruption will still be around long after you’ve left the island. With all that said, if you get stopped for a minor indiscretion – not wearing your helmet or not carrying a valid license with you, etc – just pay up and go on your way. Yes, you are feeding the pyramid of corruption but your other option is not paved with happiness. Ramp up the situation by insisting that you ’speak to the superior’ or go to the police station to voice your objection. You will come off second best, every time.
In a more serious situation, like a traffic accident or where someone’s been injured, you are best keeping your cool and insisting that a member of the tourist police or a consular official come to the scene before you do anything. At least make sure you call them before agreeing to ANYTHING.
DON’T get angry or get into an argument with the local police. Their English-language skills will probably be limited and they represent a system that can get you into a mountain of trouble, costs or jail if you don’t play your cards right.
…Get your gear off
It’s hot and humid and you’ve come to a tropical island to swim. You’ve seen photos of bar girls in skimpy hot pants and a size-too-small singlets. You’re used to western values where topless bathing is acceptable. Forget all this – you’re in Thailand and, despite the outwards acceptance of showing some flesh, it is still a deeply conservative country when it comes to what you wear and where you wear it.
There are plenty of double standards when it comes to this issue and you only really learn the subtleties after living here for a few years. The Thais will generally tolerate you wandering around shirtless in tourist zones but you don’t have to wander too far from Patong before the idea of ‘acceptable’ clothing changes quite quickly. This becomes acutely apparent when it comes to visiting temples or anywhere there are images of members of the Thai Royal family or Buddha.
If you’re in any doubt about what the dress code is in any particular situation, ask a local. Don’t, for example, wander down to the Patong Immigration office in your shorts, sandals and singlet and expect to get service – you won’t. And going topless on the beaches will draw undue attention from the local constabulary, most likely resulting in a fine.
Checklist
1. Have a quick read about the places you’re visiting and Thai customs on the internet. There are hundreds of sites that will spell out much the same mantra about behaviour, dos and don’ts. Here’s ONE.
2. Do some homework about the places you want to visit, chat to other tourists and your hotel concierge about suggestions (although they’re usually on commission too)
3. If you are going to get into any business transaction consult a local lawyer plus a lawyer who speaks your language with experience in the transaction. Especially buying property.
4. Think before you act in most situations. You are in a foreign country and they truly do things differently in Thailand. The longer you live here, the more confusing it can seem. Turn your brain on before you hand over your money.
5. If you wouldn’t do it at home, don’t do it in Thailand, even if you can.
Krabi
Weather warning issued for Phuket and the South
Residents of 10 southern provinces are being warned to brace for severe weather conditions due to heavy rains throughout today from the influence of the remnant storm Toraji.
Now downgraded to an active low-pressure cell, Toraji covers the lower South and is expected to move through the Andaman Sea today, said the Meteorological Department in its 13th warning about the storm, issued at 11am this morning.
The tropical storm was previously downgraded to a depression when it made landfall on Vietnam over the weekend.
The department said the influence of the low-pressure cell would unleash heavy rains on Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun for one day. People are advised to brace for the severe weather.
The department added that the moderate northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand is generating moderate wind-influenced waves about 2 metres.
SOURCE: Thai Meteorological Bureau
Phuket
Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort and Laguna Phuket win at 2018 Asia Sports Industry Awards
More than 400 attended the Oscars for Asia’s sports industry.
Sports industry professionals from around the world walked the 2018 SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference red carpet yesterday (November 20) and at a lavish Awards Gala attended by more than 400 VIPs, federations, rights holders, agencies and brands, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners in 20 award categories were announced.
Organised by MMC Sportz, 47 countries are eligible to enter the awards and this fourth edition of SPIA Asia has proven to be the most competitive yet.
“The standard of entries has gotten better every year and this truly reflects the strength and depth in Asia’s sports industry. We have seen professionally operated independent events and organisations alongside some of the biggest brands in the industry, and this is very encouraging for everyone in sports in Asia,” said Mr. Eric M. Gottschalk, CEO of MMC Sportz, organizer of SPIA Asia – Asia’s Sports Industry Awards & Conference.
“We received more than 400 submissions this year and I’d like to congratulate all entrants and the Top 10 Finalists in each category for their professionalism and high calibre. After an in-depth and independent judging process which concluded here at SPIA Asia, I’m very happy to be able to announce Asia’s best-of-the-best in sports, here in Bangkok.”
Entry to the awards is free and the judging rigorous, concluding with a panel of more than 37 international experts who judge the entries to find the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners.
In addition to the judged awards, three are voted for by the public.
A live auction of sports memorabilia and luxury holiday packages at the Awards Gala raised money for a cause in Thailand that will be nominated by the AFC Dream Asia Foundation.
“SPIA Asia 2018 has been exceptional. The two-day sports conference provided some value insight into key topics in the regional industry today and the Awards Gala was the best yet. Congratulations to all the SPIA Asia 2018 winners – I’m happy to see that the future of Asia’s sports industry looks very bright indeed,” added Mr. Gottschalk.
The top three in all categories are as follows:
BEST SPORTS DIGITAL PLATFORM OF THE YEAR
Presented by: Vizrt
GOLD: Standard Chartered KL Marathon | Malaysia | MYLAPS
SILVER: Dawri Plus | UAE | Intigral
BRONZE: Goal.com | Singapore | Perform Media
BEST INTEGRATED MARKETING CAMPAIGN FOR A SPORTS EVENT
Presented by: LaLiga
GOLD: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2018 | Australia | Australian Grand Prix Corporation
SILVER: Pyeongchang 2018 – Resetting Finish Lines | South Korea | Visa Worldwide Pte Ltd
BRONZE: 2017 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented SC Global | Singapore | Lagardère Sports
BEST SPORTS TOURISM DESTINATION OF THE YEAR
Presented by: Mediapro Asia
GOLD: Melbourne, Victoria | Australia | Visit Victoria
SILVER: Abu Dhabi | UAE | Abu Dhabi Sports Council
BRONZE: Subic Bay Freeport Zone | Philippines | Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority
BEST MASS PARTICIPATION EVENT OF THE YEAR
Presented by: Mass Participation Asia
GOLD: Sina 3X3 Golden League | China | Sina Sports
SILVER: Standard Chartered KL Marathon | Malaysia | Dirigo Events Sdn Bhd
BRONZE: ITU World Triathlon | UAE | Abu Dhabi Sports Council
BEST WOMEN’S SPORTS EVENT OF THE YEAR
Presented by: Sri
GOLD: HSBC Women’s World Championship | Singapore | IMG
SILVER: 19th AFC Women’ s Asian Cup | Jordan | Asian Football Federation
BRONZE: 2017 BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented SC Global | Singapore | Lagardère Sports
BEST YOUTH DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Presented by: MAFRO Sports Marketing
GOLD: Mission Hills Junior Golf Program | China | Mission Hills Group
SILVER: Eish Al Tahaddi | Saudi Arabia | Intigral
BRONZE: NBA – Jr. NBA Program in Southeast Asia | Hong Kong | NBA
BEST SPORTS CSR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
Presented by: RCS
GOLD: HSBC Try Rugby Programme | Hong Kong | CSM Sport & Entertainment
SILVER: Allianz National Youth Football Invitational: #footballgoals | Philippines | Allianz PNB Life Insurance
BRONZE: IBF Youth Leaders Basketball Cup | Singapore | FIBA
BEST SPORT EVENT VENUE IN THAILAND
Presented by: Sport Authority Thailand
GOLD: Laguna Phuket | Laguna Service Company Ltd.
SILVER: Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort | Thanyapura
BRONZE: Pattana Sports Club | Pattana Sports Club Co. Ltd.
BEST SPORT YOUTH DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN THAILAND
Presented by: Sport Authority Thailand
GOLD: FC Bayern Youth Cup | FC Bayern Muenchen AG and Sport Thai Bavaria
SILVER: C55 Kids Triathlon Series I C55 Events
BRONZE: Sansiri Academy | Sansiri
BEST MASS PARTICIPATION EVENT OF THE YEAR (RUNNING, CYCLING)
Presented by: Sport Authority Thailand
GOLD: Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2018 | Sport Authority of Thailand
SILVER: Buriram Marathon 2018 | Sport Authority of Thailand
BRONZE: Bangkok Bank Cyclefest | IMG
BEST SPONSORSHIP OF SPORT, TEAM OR EVENT (> USD 250,000) IN THAILAND
Presented by: Sponsorium
GOLD: Toyota | Toyota Thai League T-1
SILVER: PTT Group | PTT Thailand Grand Prix (MotoGP)
BRONZE: Honda | Honda LPGA Thailand
BEST SPONSORSHIP OF A SPORT, TEAM OR EVENT ( >USD 250,000)
Presented by: SMG Insight
GOLD: HSBC Hong Kong 7s | Hong Kong | CSM Sport & Entertainment
SILVER: DHL – Indian Super League Sponsorship | India | DHL Express India Pvt. Ltd.
BRONZE: Air Asia – UFC Sponsorship | Singapore | UFC
BEST INTERNATIONAL SPORTING EVENT OF THE YEAR
Presented by: Kooora.com
GOLD: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2018 | Australia | Australian Grand Prix Corporation
SILVER: WGC-HSBC Champions | China | IMG
BRONZE: 2018 SBMC Singapore Open | Singapore | Lagardère Sports
BEST SPORTS MARKETING AGENCY OF THE YEAR
Presented by: LaLiga
GOLD: Lagardère Sports | Singapore | Lagardère Sports
SILVER: IMG | Singapore | IMG
BRONZE: Mediapro Asia Pte Ltd | Singapore | Mediapro Asia Pte Ltd
BEST GLOBAL SPORTS ORGANIZATION OPERATING IN ASIA
Presented by: Lagardère Sports
GOLD: NBA | Hong Kong | NBA Asia Limited
SILVER: LaLiga Global Network SEA, Japan & South Korea | Singapore | LaLiga
BRONZE: Badminton World Federation | Malaysia | Badminton World Federation (BWF)
BEST DEVELOPING FOOTBALL LEAGUE OF THE YEAR BY AFC
Presented by: Asian Football Confederation
GOLD: Vietnam | V. League 1
SILVER: India | I-League
BRONZE: Indonesia | Go-Jek Liga 1
BEST INSPIRING FOOTBALL LEAGUE OF THE YEAR BY AFC
Presented by: Asian Football Confederation
GOLD: UAE | Arabian Gulf League
SILVER: Qatar | Qatar Stars League
BRONZE: China PR | Chinese Super League
BEST LIVE EXPERIENCE AT A SPORTING EVENT (public voting)
GOLD: Australian F1 Grand Prix – 2018
SILVER: FIFA Club World Cup Abu Dhabi – 2017
BRONZE: Australia Open (tennis) – 2018
BEST SPORTSWEAR BRAND OF THE YEAR (public voting)
GOLD: Nike
SILVER: adidas
BRONZE: PUMA
BEST ESPORTS EVENT OF THE YEAR (public voting)
GOLD: 2018 League of Legends World Championship | South Korea | Riot Games
SILVER: MDL Changsha Major | Changsha | Mars Media
BRONZE: ESL One Genting 2018 | Malaysia | ESL
