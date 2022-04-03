Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation to give US$250,000 to Ukrainian pets

Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation plans to give a grant of US$250,ooo to a clinic in Poland for Ukrainian pets whose owners fled Russia’s invasion. The money will also help a Polish animal society give immediate care to pets in desperate need right now. An estimated 40,000 dogs and cats have come with their owners to Poland since the invasion began in February. In the 19 years since the foundation was established, this will be its first time helping animals outside of Southeast Asia.

Poland’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says pets are arriving hungry, dehydrated, and traumatised, and need medical help immediately. Some have traveled over land with their owners for days. The society operates 11 shelters across Poland. With the massive influx of Ukrainian pets in desperate need, the society has been running out of funds.

Soi Dog’s co-founder told The Phuket News that right now, the Polish animal society is receiving pet food donations from another animal care organisation. This means the pets it treats still have enough food for the time being. But the society needs more funds urgently.

“We would not typically be engaged in working outside of Asia but it is clear that the issues in Ukraine are immense…”.

Soi Dog Foundation was founded by a retired couple in Phuket in 2003. Poland’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is Poland’s oldest and largest animal welfare nonprofit.

