Phuket
Phuket underwear thief caught on CCTV – VIDEO
PHOTOS AND VIDEO from Newshawk Phuket
CCTV footage shows a man stealing underwear from washing machines.
A facebook username ‘Jassika Brownie’ yesterday (September 9) posted a video clip with a message reading ‘be careful when you take your clothes to wash in a coin washing machine. All women’s underwear has disappeared. This happened in Laem Hin.’
CCTV footage shows that a middle age man on a motorbike stopped at the coin washing machine shop in Koh Kaew. He opened the washing machines and took underwear from out of the machine. The man put underwear in the motorbike’s basket before heading off on his motorbike.
The video clip clearly shows the man’s face.
(In Australia this act of theft is called ‘snow dropping’)
สาวภูเก็ต โพสต์เตือนเอาเสื้อผ้าไปซักเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญ มาดูอีกทีชุดชั้นในหายหมด พิกัดแถวแหลมหิน Cr. คนใต้ใจเต็ม By เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต on Sunday, September 9, 2018
Phuket
‘Smart Bus, Smart Passenger’ introduced for Phuket’s local buses
The Global Positioning System (GPS) has been installed on 10 of Phuket's local buses. These GPS local buses will be launched by the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) in October.
The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kanta says, "We are cooperating with local Phuket buses and the Po Thong pink buses of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO OrBorJor)."
“We are working on the ‘Smart Bus Smart Passenger’ project which will assist passengers when they are waiting for Phuket local buses.”
“Passengers will know how long they have to wait for the next bus in real time. They will also know the name of the bus driver. We are expecting that more passengers will start using Phuket's local bus services.”
“There are now ten local buses traveling from Phuket to Tha Chatchai that have b...
Business
The new Central Floresta is open
The new, highly-anticipated (by locals) Central Foresta opens it doors for the first time. Opposite the 'old' Central Festival, located at the Darasamuth Intersection, the new Central Floresta creates a 'central' shopping destination for the island to match anything in Thailand.
The new Central Floresta combines the highest-end luxury brands with Peranakan-themed food halls, floating markets, plenty of 'meeting places' and shops, shops and more shops. The shop really has plenty of Thai personality and will feature three Thai-themed adventure parks, opening sometime at the start of 2019, including an indoor aquarium (fish are currently being auditioned).
You can access the new Floresta from the send floor of Central Festival through, what used to be, the second floor of the Central Department store. Of course there's plenty of parking (4,000 new spots for cars and 4,900 for motorbikes) so you ca...
Krabi
Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars
"Aren’t you technically homeless? Why shouldn’t YOU cash in too. Why shouldn’t other people pay for you to travel? Begpacking (or beg packing) is a way for backpackers like you to earn money while you travel by begging for money or busking around the world."
Thailand has its fair share of 'beg packers' each year - young travellers who apparently run out of money and end up on the streets, begging for additional funds to continue their travel. They come in two sizes - the ones that are simply sitting and begging and the others that are busking or doing something to earn some coin.
Begpackers really get a big response on social media. Some netizens say 'leave them alone, they're not hurting anyone'. Othe...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
Phuket underwear thief caught on CCTV – VIDEO
Police in Phayao chase an ambulance loaded with illicit drugs
Run out of money? Here’s the ‘how to’ guide to Begpacking.
Mother and baby elephant found dead in national park
Businessman arrested in Thailand not linked 1MDB
‘Smart Bus, Smart Passenger’ introduced for Phuket’s local buses
Indonesian croc attack kills man
Mekong water level drops but surrounding areas remain submerged
The new Central Floresta is open
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
Body found floating off Phang Nga
Begpacking – ‘How to’ guide for aspiring travelling beggars
Phoenix to be raised soon – VIDEO
Cave film starts shooting in November
Thaiger Radio News – Monday
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Phuket2 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
National2 days ago
Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018
-
Business9 hours ago
Bangkok to Los Angeles in just over 5 hours. The second supersonic revolution.
-
Pattaya6 days ago
French citizen jumps from 17th floor condo in Pattaya
-
Phuket6 days ago
Husband and wife tourists pulled out of the Nai Harn surf
-
National6 days ago
Tourist police threaten to ban the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
-
Phuket3 days ago
Thai pull direct Phuket to Hong Kong flights
You must be logged in to post a comment Login