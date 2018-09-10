Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket underwear thief caught on CCTV – VIDEO

Kritsada Mueanhawong

2 hours ago

PHOTOS AND VIDEO from Newshawk Phuket 

CCTV footage shows a man stealing underwear from washing machines.

A facebook username ‘Jassika Brownie’ yesterday (September 9) posted a video clip with a message reading ‘be careful when you take your clothes to wash in a coin washing machine. All women’s underwear has disappeared. This happened in Laem Hin.’

CCTV footage shows that a middle age man on a motorbike stopped at the coin washing machine shop in Koh Kaew. He opened the washing machines and took underwear from out of the machine. The man put underwear in the motorbike’s basket before heading off on his motorbike.

The video clip clearly shows the man’s face.

(In Australia this act of theft is called ‘snow dropping’)

สาวภูเก็ต โพสต์เตือนเอาเสื้อผ้าไปซักเครื่องซักผ้าหยอดเหรียญ มาดูอีกทีชุดชั้นในหายหมด พิกัดแถวแหลมหิน Cr. คนใต้ใจเต็ม By เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต

Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต on Sunday, September 9, 2018

 

