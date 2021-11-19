Phuket to emphasise safety over Loy Krathong

As Phuket prepares for its Loy Krathong festivities tonight, the governor is imploring citizens to be safe and to respect the Covid-19 protocols in place. Celebrations on the island are scheduled to go forward, despite the lingering concerns over Covid.

Governor Narong Woonciew expanded upon the many requirements that are in place this evening to mitigate the chances of the disease spreading. He described how the festival would operate very differently this year in order to comply with safety regulations

“According to Article 3 of Order No. 7188/2564, the organisation of group activities of a large number of people is permitted by strictly complying with public health measures set by the government…This includes holding the annual Loy Krathong Festival 2021 in order to carry on Thai culture and traditions by modifying the format to be under the measures to prevent and control the epidemic of COVID-19…However, I would like to emphasise that people and tourists participating in the activities should behave under strict public health measures to make the carnival go safely.”

These measures are part of the “new normal” that Phuket will have to get used to in this post-Covid world, the Governor says. He went on to encourage mask-wearing, social distancing and the use of hand sanitiser. Phuket News reports that towns across the island will be holding local Loy Krathong events. The Patong mayor has issued a reminder that there is a mask mandate still in effect, and a fine of up to 20,000 baht for those caught without one.

