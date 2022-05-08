Phuket prepares reforestation activity for National Tree Day

National Tree Day is coming up next Friday, May 13, and Phuket is getting ready to celebrate! Phuket authorities plan to host a public event where people can come and plant trees. The event will start at Wat Kosit Viharn Temple, off Thepkrasattri Road in Rassada, and move to Toh Sae National Forest reserve, which is behind the temple off Damrong Road.

The event will begin at 8am with religious ceremonies at the temple, and registration will begin at 8:30am. Phuket Governor Narong will then give an address at 9am, and tree planting will start at 10pm. Attendees are asked to wear yellow at the event. They must also comply with Covid-19 restrictions, including wearing masks, passing a temperature check, and cleaning their hands with alcohol. PR Phuket provided details about the event in a Facebook post.



As a major tourist hub, Phuket struggles to maintain its environment. Last year, the hospitality brand Banyan Tree Group launched an “Earthday Getaway Campaign” at its resorts in several provinces, including Phuket. Each night’s purchase or stay during the period contributed US$2 to earthday.org and its reforestation programme, and The Canopy Project, which works with groups around the world to plant trees.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the huge drop in tourism, some of Phuket’s environment has recovered. In December last year, more turtle nests were spotted in Phuket than were rarely seen in the days before the pandemic, according to the Phuket Marine Biological Centre.

Last week, the president of the Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation said that since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, fish populations that were gone years ago have now reappeared.

SOURCE: The Phuket News | Bangkok Post