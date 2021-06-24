Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket police raids nab suspects for allegedly having guns, drugs, kratom

Jack Arthur

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Phuket Provincial Police

Yesterday, a raid in Phuket grabbed 5 alleged drug dealers. They confiscated over 1,000 Yaba pills (meth), crystal meth, guns and ammunition. One man was also arrested for allegedly having kratom leaves.

According to the police report 33 year old Theerasat ‘Jack’ Onrat was arrested for allegedly possessing 940 yaba pills. Police confiscated his mobile phone and his pickup truck as further evidence. He was brought to the Phuket City Police Station and charged with possessing a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Also arrested was 28 year old, Patsikorn ‘Ken’ Hosakul. He allegedly possessed 2 yaba pills, 3.11 grams of dried marijuana, (strain unknown), undisclosed “drug taking equipment”, 30 grams of kratom leaves. And a litre of kratom juice. Patsikorn was charged with possessing a category 1 and category 5 drug.

Both men were arrested at a shop in Moo 5, Rassada

The others arrested were at a house on Moo 7, Koh Kaew. They are as the following:

  • 32 year old Warin ‘Kie’ Tungku, 32, was arrested. He allegedly had 78 yaba pills, 0.5g of ya ice, ‘drug taking equipment”. As well as 8 other non-specified “items of evidence”. His mobile phone and motorbike were also seized as evidence. He was charged with Category 1 drug with intent to sell
  • 19 year old Chakrit “Am” Tungku, was arrested with a revolver, a homemade gun (Thai Pradit), 9 .38-calibre bullets, a 12 gauge shotgun cartridge. Also, 8 bullets of the 7.62 x 51mm variety. He was arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of illegal ammunition.
  • 28 year old Thani ‘Dawud’ Tungku, was also arrested. He allegedly had 3 kratom trees. He was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)54 mins ago

Covid-19 round-up for expats 3: Are countries helping Thailand?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)54 mins ago

Covid-19 round-up for expats 2: Will your country give a vaccine?
Coronavirus (Covid-19)54 mins ago

Covid-19 round-up for expats 1: Should you travel to Thailand?

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Lockdown for BKK? Demonstrations back on, Pathum Thani shooter arrested
Thailand2 hours ago

Myth busted: Drinking alcohol does not kill Covid-19 – VIDEO
Phuket3 hours ago

Power outages coming to Kathu, again
Tourism3 hours ago

List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
Thailand3 hours ago

Legalised marijuana up next? Courts get closer to legalising kratom
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket police raids nab suspects for allegedly having guns, drugs, kratom
World5 hours ago

Antivirus legend John McAfee apparent suicide in Spanish prison
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 4,108 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Bar girls in Pattaya arrested for allegedly violating Covid restrictions while live streaming
Protests6 hours ago

Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Crime6 hours ago

Police arrest suspect who allegedly killed Covid patient and 7-Eleven clerk
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Multiple Bangkok hospitals stop Covid testing, citing fear of insufficient beds
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending