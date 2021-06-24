Phuket police raids nab suspects for allegedly having guns, drugs, kratom

Yesterday, a raid in Phuket grabbed 5 alleged drug dealers. They confiscated over 1,000 Yaba pills (meth), crystal meth, guns and ammunition. One man was also arrested for allegedly having kratom leaves.

According to the police report 33 year old Theerasat ‘Jack’ Onrat was arrested for allegedly possessing 940 yaba pills. Police confiscated his mobile phone and his pickup truck as further evidence. He was brought to the Phuket City Police Station and charged with possessing a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Also arrested was 28 year old, Patsikorn ‘Ken’ Hosakul. He allegedly possessed 2 yaba pills, 3.11 grams of dried marijuana, (strain unknown), undisclosed “drug taking equipment”, 30 grams of kratom leaves. And a litre of kratom juice. Patsikorn was charged with possessing a category 1 and category 5 drug.

Both men were arrested at a shop in Moo 5, Rassada

The others arrested were at a house on Moo 7, Koh Kaew. They are as the following:

32 year old Warin ‘Kie’ Tungku, 32, was arrested. He allegedly had 78 yaba pills, 0.5g of ya ice, ‘drug taking equipment”. As well as 8 other non-specified “items of evidence”. His mobile phone and motorbike were also seized as evidence. He was charged with Category 1 drug with intent to sell

19 year old Chakrit “Am” Tungku, was arrested with a revolver, a homemade gun (Thai Pradit), 9 .38-calibre bullets, a 12 gauge shotgun cartridge. Also, 8 bullets of the 7.62 x 51mm variety. He was arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of illegal ammunition.

28 year old Thani ‘Dawud’ Tungku, was also arrested. He allegedly had 3 kratom trees. He was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug

SOURCE: The Phuket News

