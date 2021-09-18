Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket pair arrested in possession of meth pills, homemade gun

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Phuket pair busted in possession of 310 meth pills. (via Phuket News)

After receiving a tip about the possibility of drug trafficking in Phuket, the Thalang Police carried out a drug bust that took two suspects into custody who were in possession of 310 meth pills and a loaded gun in Pa Khlok.

The incident took place yesterday when police officers arrived at the address for which they had received a tip-off and arrested a 24 year old Thai woman. She had 160 meth pills in her possession at the time of her arrest.

Police continue their investigation and took into custody a second suspect in the drug raid, a 39 year old Thai man. When he was arrested he was in possession of another 150 meth pills. He also had 16 rounds of ammunition and a .38-caliber gun which appeared to be homemade.

By the time the raid was complete, police had seized the gun, the ammunition and the 310 meth pills. They also took possession of a white Isuzu truck that was confiscated as possible evidence in the case against the drug dealers.

Both the 24 year old woman and the 39 year old man were charged with illegal possession of a category 1 drug with intent to sell. the man was also charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition due to the homemade gun.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism3 hours ago

Local businesses say they aren’t profiting from Phuket Sandbox
Crime3 hours ago

Woman shot by stray gunfire during motorcycle shooting
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket pair arrested in possession of meth pills, homemade gun

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Prayut to propose to CCSA to reopen theatres, allow filmmaking
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Saturday Covid-19 UPDATE: Select provincial totals
Transport6 hours ago

Woman dresses as astronaut to show moon-like road condition
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

CCSA announces vaccination goals for October; 50% inoculated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 235 daily infections, 238 hospital beds available
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Saturday Covid Update: 122 Deaths 14,109 new infections
Thailand1 day ago

Oct 1 reopening NOT confirmed, Kpop star sparks frenzy for Thai meatballs |Thailand News Today
Hua Hin1 day ago

Final arguments Tuesday on dual pricing suit against Health Ministry
World1 day ago

Texas lawyer dressed as Halloween’s Michael Myers to spread hurricane cheer
Thailand1 day ago

The Last Dance feat. Mike | Thaiger Bites | September 17
Thailand1 day ago

No “October reopening” plan has been approved – CCSA
Thailand1 day ago

Public Health Ministry defends October 1 reopening
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand4 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending