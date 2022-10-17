Phuket officials say contaminated seawater found last week not a hazard

Phuket officials insist that the contaminated seawater found last week in the south of the island has not caused environmental damage. The contaminated water was reportedly spotted near the Chalong Pier on October 13. It was spotted south of the pier leading to the Phi Phi Islands.

After the contaminated water was reported, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources inspected 79 kilometres of sea area. The department then found an area of dirty water about 400 metres long off Koh Aeo island.

In a Facebook post, the department reported that the dirty water had not impacted marine and coastal resources.



Pollution is a major threat to Thailand’s marine wildlife. Fishing nets discarded in the ocean often kill and injure animals such as dolphins and sea turtles. In June, a damning video caught a young sperm whale stuck in rubbish near Phuket’s Racha Island.

Also In June, Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment listed several threats to the country’s oceans. These included pollution, deteriorating seawater quality, overfishing, and climate change. At an event for World Oceans Day in Patong, the minister said the MNRE was “in the process of accelerating conservation work” for Thailand’s oceans.

Several groups signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Marine Waste Management. The groups included government agencies, businesses, and local communities.