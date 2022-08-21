Krabi tour boat captain missing after falling into ocean

A tour boat captain in Thailand’s southern Krabi province has gone missing after falling into the ocean during a tour on Friday. The captain, 27 year old Apichart Boonrat, had been at the helm of a long tail boat between Yaman Island and Rok Island when he fell in, according to marine police. There had also been 14 tourists and one guide on the boat.

Marine police and rescue divers searched for Apichart for four hours before nightfall but were unsuccessful. Krabi Marine Police Lieutenant Colonel Taweelarp Suwannarit told The Phuket Express yesterday…

“The boat captain had gone missing while he was in the back driving the boat. The guide called for help. At this stage, we believed that the captain might have fainted and fallen off the boat. The search has continued again today (August 20).”

SOURCE: The Phuket Express