Phuket launches app, passengers rate taxi drivers | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket launches app, passengers rate taxi drivers
How was your taxi ride? Passengers will soon be able to rate their Phuket taxi drivers using a new smartphone application. The province’s project “Hello Taxi Happy Phuket” involves 300 drivers aimed at maintaining standards like fair pricing.
Customers will be able to rate their ride experience on the app and driver’s will be scored on their service. So, if a driver rips them off or takes a longer route for some extra cash, their score will go down. The rating system will develop standards for taxi drivers, according to Phuket Land Transport Office Chief Banyat Kantha.
“All of the 300 drivers that signed up to the project will adopt the same standards by offering a clean, courteous, safe service with fair prices and clear and transparent rates… The motivation for the driver to uphold these high standards is the customer scoring system which will determine their overall level of service.”
Phuket is one of the top 10 tourist destinations in the world, he says. Even though the island is seeing a drop in visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic, he says they need to make sure public transport is maintained so they’re ready when international tourists can return.
The 300 taxi drivers involved in the project were selected by Phuket officials and will be wearing a uniform representing “Hello Taxi Happy Phuket,” according to Phuket Police Commander Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri. He says they will be a “new image” of taxi drivers.
“We aim to show that we really have changed and will be offering the highest of standards. The next step will be a rehersal with the developers of the app which we envisage will prove very efficient. We wish all drivers to be proud and work collectively to develop the system with patience and offer the highest standards of service.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
sam thompson
September 5, 2020 at 4:52 pm
Answer will always be related to the overpriced, rip off charges that the drivers have all mutually agreed so that tourists are given no choice but to be cheated and the drivers can earn big…..no rules imposed by Government to get these people in line and have meters installed in their vehicles so that people pay the same rates as they do for taxis in Bangkok [which are very good value]….so Q: how was your taxi ride? A: expensive