Japanese man arrested in Bangkok for overstaying visa

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Thai Immigration apprehended a Japanese national in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district after receiving a tip-off about his illegal stay. The 43 year old man was found to have overstayed his visa.

Further investigations revealed the Japanese man, Miyoshi’s alarming criminal history. Allegedly involved in 111 theft cases across five areas in Japan last year, he caused damages amounting to approximately 3 million baht. Police suspect that he led a notorious theft gang and a motorbike gang in Japan.

The Royal Thai Immigration Bureau worked in coordination with the Japanese Embassy to verify Miyoshi’s identity and criminal record. Following his arrest at a condominium in Pawet, he is now awaiting deportation, reported Pattaya News.

