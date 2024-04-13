Police checkpoint blitz targets helmetless riders in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

To curb the mayhem on Thailand’s roads during the Songkran Festival, Bang Lamung police have unleashed a blitz on helmetless riders.

Setting up shop along Sukhumvit Road in Nong Prue Subdistrict on Thursday, officers aimed to tackle the notorious issue of motorcyclists without helmets, a leading cause of accidents, especially during festive times.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jakrit Chantakham, Traffic Inspector at Banglamung Police Station stated that the checkpoint isn’t just about doling out fines; it’s about saving lives.

The crackdown didn’t stop at warnings and tickets. Officers went the extra mile, slapping helmets on non-compliant riders right then and there, driving home the importance of headgear.

Moreover, breathalyzer tests were whipped with a strict zero-tolerance policy for any hint of alcohol in drivers, passengers, or even public transport providers.

Daytime checkpoints were just the beginning. As the sun sets, the hunt for lawbreakers intensifies. Night-time patrols are on the prowl, sniffing out the likes of drunk drivers and other miscreants, ensuring safety comes first, reported Pattaya Mail.

Four hazardous U-turn points in Bang Lamung District have also been shut tight.

In related news, a high-ranking government official from the Ministry of Interior caused a stir when he confronted and attempted to obstruct police officers at a traffic checkpoint during the Songkran Festival celebrations. The incident, which took place on April 11 at around 5pm, occurred in the district of Yang Chum Noi, Sisaket Province. The man, identified as a district chief, reacted aggressively after his entourage was apprehended for drunk driving.

In other news, the Poh Teck Tung Foundation initiated a heartwarming gesture by distributing 3,000 hand-held fans to the public during the scorching Songkran festival.

The foundation, under the leadership of Vichai Techapaibul, has taken this step to alleviate the discomfort of citizens travelling back to their hometowns or embarking on holiday trips during one of the hottest times of the year.