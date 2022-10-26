Temporary field hospital opens after road collapse in Patong

After a road collapsed on Phuket’s Patong hill last week, health officials have worked to set up a temporary field hospital.

The Kathu Field Hospital opened yesterday at the Kathu Public Park, as a result of a partnership between the Phuket Provincial Public Health and Patong Hospital. The temporary field hospital is open from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

The road collapsed last week due to two landslides on October 19 and 20. Following the landslides police urged Phuket residents to avoid Patong, and warned people not to attempt to access the road by foot, motorbike, or car.

Patong Police then announced on Sunday that pedestrians could cross the damaged section of Phra Barami Road between Patong and Kathu. The solution isn’t ideal, as people need to park their cars and walk back and forth between the two regions. Police warned that the area may be shut again due to heavy rains or new landslide fears.

Yesterday, The Phuket Express reported that many students walked down to the school from Patong Hill on the first day since schools had reopened. Some parents carried their children who are still too young to walk on the hill.

Local authorities helped people who walked over the hill with free transportation on both ends.