Connect with us

Patong

Foreign women rescued from rip current in Patong

Published

 on 

Photo by Patong Surf Life Saving Education Center.

Jet ski operators and lifeguards rescued three foreign women from a rip current off Patong Beach on Friday night. The women were seen in the water calling for help.

Fortunately, some jet ski operators and lifeguards were still at the beach at the time, and the women were taken safely back to shore on a jet ski. 

The Patong Surf Life Saving Education Center detailed the incident in a Facebook post. According to the post, the women didn’t know that it is strongly recommended to not swim after dark and that lifeguards are not on duty. But luckily, some lifeguards still happened to be at the beach hanging out off-duty, along with the jet ski operators. 

Now, the centre has called for Patong Beach to be supervised by for 24 hours a day. 

This news comes after a few drowning incidents in Phuket this year. In July, a Vietnamese woman and her daughter drowned at Naithon Beach in the Thalang district. In the same month, a Thai doctor and a British tourist both drowned at Kata Beach when the doctor tried to save the tourist.

Luckily, the three foreign ladies at Patong Beach were safely rescued and did not meet the same fate. All three women were reportedly extremely grateful to their rescuers for helping them in their time of need. 

SOURCE: The Phuket Express | The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Events23 mins ago

6-hour whiskey drinking contest draws criticism
Pattaya1 hour ago

Pattaya official urges mayor to expand legal nightlife zone
Thailand2 hours ago

Things you can do in Thailand during the rainy season
Sponsored2 days ago

From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Indonesia2 hours ago

Earthquake in Indonesia felt throughout southern Thailand
Patong3 hours ago

Foreign women rescued from rip current in Patong
Thailand19 hours ago

Woman smashes up her 1.5 million baht car over feud with Ford Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok20 hours ago

1.8 billion baht in donations at the Erawan shrine in 2022
Phuket21 hours ago

Phuket welcomes 4 million tourists in 8 months
Tourism22 hours ago

Carnival Magic theme park opens in Phuket to fanfare
Video22 hours ago

Ask the Thais | Stereotypes, Racial Profiling, and Discrimination
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Thailand watching BQ.1.1 variant as Covid rules ease
Thailand23 hours ago

Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
Economy23 hours ago

Economists foresee 38 baht to 1 US dollar this year
Thailand1 day ago

Nine people hospitalised by chemical leak in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
Thailand1 day ago

Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending