Foreign women rescued from rip current in Patong

Jet ski operators and lifeguards rescued three foreign women from a rip current off Patong Beach on Friday night. The women were seen in the water calling for help.

Fortunately, some jet ski operators and lifeguards were still at the beach at the time, and the women were taken safely back to shore on a jet ski.

The Patong Surf Life Saving Education Center detailed the incident in a Facebook post. According to the post, the women didn’t know that it is strongly recommended to not swim after dark and that lifeguards are not on duty. But luckily, some lifeguards still happened to be at the beach hanging out off-duty, along with the jet ski operators.



Now, the centre has called for Patong Beach to be supervised by for 24 hours a day.

This news comes after a few drowning incidents in Phuket this year. In July, a Vietnamese woman and her daughter drowned at Naithon Beach in the Thalang district. In the same month, a Thai doctor and a British tourist both drowned at Kata Beach when the doctor tried to save the tourist.

Luckily, the three foreign ladies at Patong Beach were safely rescued and did not meet the same fate. All three women were reportedly extremely grateful to their rescuers for helping them in their time of need.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express | The Phuket News