Surf competition coming up in Patong

Another surfing competition is coming up in Phuket this month. The ‘Kalim Reef Surfers Surfing 2022’ competition will be held at Kalim Beach in Patong from September 16-18.

The competition is being organised by the Patong Municipality and the Phuket Surfing Association. The event will feature five different categories of competitions, which are: open shortboard, open longboard, master 35 years up, age division under 14 years, and age division under 18 years.

Surfers can register for the competition until September 15. A Facebook post by the Phuket Surfing Club details instructions on how to sign up.



Last month, Thai tourism officials announced a project to boost sports tourism in Phuket, with cooperation between the government and private sectors. The project is called the ‘Air, Sea, Land, Southern Sports Tourism Festival.’ Another surf festival was held on Phuket’s Kata Beach last month, named the Phuket Beach Festival.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said last month that during monsoon season, not many tourists visit the island province, but it’s the best season for surfing.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express