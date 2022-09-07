Connect with us

Patong

Surf competition coming up in Patong

Published

 on 

Another surfing competition is coming up in Phuket this month. The ‘Kalim Reef Surfers Surfing 2022’ competition will be held at Kalim Beach in Patong from September 16-18.

The competition is being organised by the Patong Municipality and the Phuket Surfing Association. The event will feature five different categories of competitions, which are: open shortboard, open longboard, master 35 years up, age division under 14 years, and age division under 18 years.

Surfers can register for the competition until September 15. A Facebook post by the Phuket Surfing Club details instructions on how to sign up.

Last month, Thai tourism officials announced a project to boost sports tourism in Phuket, with cooperation between the government and private sectors. The project is called the ‘Air, Sea, Land, Southern Sports Tourism Festival.’ Another surf festival was held on Phuket’s Kata Beach last month, named the Phuket Beach Festival.

Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn said last month that during monsoon season, not many tourists visit the island province, but it’s the best season for surfing.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-09-07 15:12
Surfs up?

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 mins ago

Thailand to apply alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer
Crime29 mins ago

Teenager stabs school bully after he made fun of his poverty
World31 mins ago

Pakistan flood death toll rises, agencies warn country needs long-term aid
Sponsored8 hours ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thailand1 hour ago

Cabinet approves 1.6 billion baht to solve Thai flood problems
Bangkok2 hours ago

Police punish (some of) Bangkok’s school rival fighters
World2 hours ago

3 year old dies after being left in kindergarten van all day in Japan
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Home Services2 hours ago

How to improve your dog’s quality of life in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Horny monk sexually harasses former OnlyFans actor
Eastern Thailand3 hours ago

VIDEO: 15 students on truck in eastern Thailand get caught in flood
Cannabis3 hours ago

Thai man sits on roof for 2 days because his family won’t let him smoke marijuana
Crime3 hours ago

Mother to bury missing daughter found dead in central Thailand
Patong4 hours ago

Surf competition coming up in Patong
Travel4 hours ago

Beautiful national parks in Phuket you need to visit in 2022
Crime5 hours ago

Corpse with phone charger tied around neck dumped in pond in northern Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Gran’s drowning attempt thwarted by her strong swimming ability
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending