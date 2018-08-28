Phuket
More arrests in Phoenix boat tragedy
More nominees, involved in the company that ‘owned’ the Phoenix, have been arrested and charged. Financial record shows that the money was being transferred to a Chinese owner.
A press conference was held yesterday (August 27) at the Phuket Provincial Police Station led by Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Gen Rungroj Saengkram, Deputy Chief of the Tourist Police Bureau Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn and others.
Gen Rungroj say, “The TC Blue Company Limited is the owner of the Phoenix which records show has three shareholders – Ms Woraluck ‘Yui’ Rueakchaiyakarn (who is now in the Phuket Provincial Prison), 31 year old Jakkapan Rueakchaiyakan and 50 year Yindee Rueakchaitakarn. Woraluck is the main person who has authority for the running of the company.”
Maj Gen Surachate says, “We have evidences that shows how the money was being transferred to a real Chinese owner. The Phuket Provincial Court has issued four arrested warrants: Ms Worraluck who is a Thai nominee, Chinese man Lei Hou, who has provided most of the capital and the real company owner, Yindee and Jakkapan. They have been charged with secretly setting up a shelf company for a foreign business (Tour business).”
“Yindee and Jakkapan are now in custody while more charges are being pressed against Woraluck. Lei Hou has already left Thailand. We are now continuing the process to arrest him.”
Phuket
Body of Indonesian man recovered off Karon Beach
PHOTO: Royal Thai Navy
A body has been found at Karon beach after nearly two days of searching. The man’s body was found floating just off the shoreline, near the beach area in front of the Karon roundabout.
The Indonesian man was missing since Sunday afternoon when he and a 23 year old Ukranian female friend, Inna Lutsyk, got into difficulty in surf off Karon Beach.
Original story HERE.
Karon Police were notified at 10am this morning (Tuesday) that the body, believed to be Indonesian man, 26 year old Andryono Tanuwijaya, had washed up on the beach.
The body was been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for identification and an autopsy.
UPDATE: The man’s relatives have identified the Indonesian man.
Phuket
Animal welfare role-play at Ban Konaka school with Soi Dog
Soi Dog Foundation recently arranged a fun activity, ‘Animal Lover Family’ with the students, teachers and parents at the Ban Konaka School. This activity is the result of the project ‘Humans Love Animals; Animals Love Environment’.
A workshop was held two months ago with local school teacher representatives to give them the knowledge about animal welfare and let them plan their own activities for their students back at their own schools.
Ban Konaka School, on Naka Island, was the first school to arrange training and activities and the role play reflected the knowledge that the students have taught been in their class, especially about the responsibility of having a pet, animal welfare and rabies.
The School Director, Nam-Oy Chuchouy, along with the other teachers, operate the Ban Konaka School on an island remote from the Phuket mainland. The locals are Muslim who love cats – there are more than 120 cats on the island; many of them have been left at the school.
Even though they are well fed, none of them had been sterilised making the cat population increase rapidly. As a result, she understands the importance of passing on the knowledge to students.
The activities were designed to fit with the age of the students. Students from kindergarten 1 – 3 learned about animal welfare through shared art works named ‘My Pet’ while the Prathom 1- 6 took 5 weeks learning, practicing and applying their knowledge to create their own role playing about caring for pets.
The knowledge is not only expected to be passed on to the students but also their families and the community, which should result in a better situation for stray animals and pets on the island.
Apart from the knowledge that Soi Dog brought to the school, the foundation also provided a team to sterilise and vaccinate the cats roaming around the school and the island. This support from Soi Dog helped show the students the ongoing CNVR (Capture, Nurture, Vaccinate and Release) project in action.
Soi Dog Foundation will also help manage the feeding area for cats to reduce the problem of leftover food around the school. Ongoing Soi Dog management will also encourage students to learn their responsibilities to have their own pets.
Krabi
Everything old is new again – the plastic ban in Krabi marine park
With thousands of tourists heading out to islands around Phuket and Phang Nga Bay every day, all with their lunches and snacks packed up in plastic bags and polystyrene, you can imagine how much waste is produced.
So Thais online have been full of praise for tourists using traditional “pinto thao” food containers instead of plastic bags to take their picnic meals into Krabi’s Than Bok Khorani Marine National Park.
Park officials were at the same time handing out cloth bags to visitors, in response to a Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment ban on plastic bags and foam containers at all 154 national parks.
Among those cheering the development was noted marine expert Assistant Professor Thon Thamrongnawasawat, who shared the story on Facebook this morning, drawing 12,000 “likes”.
Thon said he appreciated how park officials, tour operators and visitors, both Thai and foreign, had made what had been “impossible in the past” possible now.
The Head of the Than Bok Khorani National Park Weerasak Srisatjang says, “The national park has issued policy ‘bring garbage back to land’ especially at marine tourism destinations. There are at least 1,000 tourists visiting islands in Krabi, alone.”
“We have contacted tour operators make sure that tourists understand about the garbage crisis. Many tour groups are preparing lunch boxes for their customers in Pinto. Some tourists have their own Pintos.”
The ministry’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation imposed the ban on single-use plastic at all 154 national parks and seven zoos on August 12.
Park chief Weerasak Srisajjang told his crew to also lend tourists cloth bags to use while in the park, which reportedly gets at least 1,000 visitors a day.
SOURCES: The Nation, The Thaiger
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: Phuket tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
New VIP lane at Suvarnabhumi, as long as you’re Chinese
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
British tourist freaks out after being told she’d overstayed her visa by 160 days
100,000 methamphetamine pills seized in Krabi
Separate tests, different licenses for big and small motorbike riders
Serious reforms needed to solve problem of Thailand’s stateless people
Body of Indonesian man recovered off Karon Beach
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
More arrests in Phoenix boat tragedy
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Ban military conscription, sell the submarines – Pheu Thai
National police begin Koh Tao rape claim investigation today
Local police ordered to investigate alleged Koh Tao rape
Police find 15 stalls selling illegal ‘libido booster’ drug in Khlong Toey Nua
SHOW DC to host “Dance Battle Revolution 2018”
Animal welfare role-play at Ban Konaka school with Soi Dog
Mango Tree hosts educational tour to train global chefs in the art of Isan cuisine
Pattaya attracting major government and international brand investment
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
-
Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong
-
Samui5 days ago
Another young British victim reports being robbed and raped on Koh Tao
-
National7 days ago
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
-
News6 days ago
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
-
Chiang Mai5 days ago
Mourning man walks 1,533 kilometres to Doi Inthanon with girlfriend’s ashes
-
Phuket6 days ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival dates announced
You must be logged in to post a comment Login