Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 13:58, 06 January 2025| Updated: 13:58, 06 January 2025
97 1 minute read
Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces
Picture courtesy of Kaohoon

Bangkok and 66 out of 76 provinces in Thailand grappled with hazardous levels of ultrafine dust particles today, with Sing Buri facing the most severe pollution.

The alarming situation was highlighted by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) at 9am today, January 5, noting that particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and smaller (PM2.5) had reached harmful levels in five provinces.

Advertisements

Sing Buri led with a PM2.5 concentration of 85.6 micrograms per cubic metre of air over a 24-hour period. Close behind were Nakhon Phanom at 83.9µg/m³, Chai Nat at 81.5µg/m³, Nong Bua Lam Phu at 80µg/m³, and Nakhon Pathom at 79.6µg/m³. It’s important to note that the government considers a PM2.5 level above 37.5µg/m³ unsafe.

In contrast, provinces such as Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Chiang Mai reported moderate levels of PM2.5, staying within safe limits. Chiang Rai recorded 37.4µg/m³, while Phuket and Chiang Mai reported 34.8 and 34µg/m³ respectively.

Related news

Ranong, Rayong, Mae Hong Son, and Nakhon Si Thammarat also recorded PM2.5 levels below the safety threshold, providing some relief amidst widespread pollution concerns.

Air quality was rated as good in several southern provinces, with Chumphon measuring 24.5µg/m³, Surat Thani at 22.7µg/m³, Phang Nga at 21.5µg/m³, and Krabi showcasing the cleanest air at 19.9µg/m³.

The majority of provinces, however, experienced PM2.5 levels that began affecting health, falling within the orange range of 37.6 to 74.1µg/m³.

Advertisements

Bangkok’s air quality was among the most concerning, as unsafe levels of PM2.5 blanketed all 50 districts. Particularly alarming were the 34 districts that recorded red levels.

Bangkok Yai topped this list with a PM2.5 level of 102.3µg/m³, followed by Thon Buri at 100.9µg/m³ and Khlong San at 97.1µg/m³. Other districts such as Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok Noi, and Bang Rak reported levels above 90µg/m³, significantly surpassing the safety threshold, reported Bangkok Post.

“The PM2.5 levels in Bangkok have reached critical red levels, affecting all districts,” stated a representative from GISTDA.

The remaining districts in the capital were classified under the orange level, with PM2.5 concentrations ranging from 61.7 to 74.9µg/m³, indicating widespread air quality issues across the city.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese family survives Pattaya yacht capsize, seeks compensation Crime News

Chinese family survives Pattaya yacht capsize, seeks compensation

30 seconds ago
Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama Crime News

Border mystery: Chinese actor vanishes in Thai film project drama

10 minutes ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online Crime News

Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online

18 minutes ago
Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video) Thailand News

Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video)

41 minutes ago
Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam Bangkok News

Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

47 minutes ago
Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces Environment News

Thailand battles unsafe PM2.5 dust levels in 67 provinces

56 minutes ago
Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket Crime News

Kuwaiti tourist faces charges after drunken tantrum in Phuket

1 hour ago
Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US,000 gold scam Bangkok News

Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US$90,000 gold scam

1 hour ago
University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment Thailand News

University dean dives back into Tangmo mystery with re-enactment

1 hour ago
Kayak accidents near Koh Chang highlight tourist safety concerns Thailand News

Kayak accidents near Koh Chang highlight tourist safety concerns

2 hours ago
Hygiene concerns after foreigner films dishwashing in Thai canal (video) Central Thailand News

Hygiene concerns after foreigner films dishwashing in Thai canal (video)

2 hours ago
Yacht crew member suffers severe burns in Pattaya engine fire Pattaya News

Yacht crew member suffers severe burns in Pattaya engine fire

3 hours ago
Thailand to develop cyber fraud insurance framework Crime News

Thailand to develop cyber fraud insurance framework

3 hours ago
Thai police arrest woman in Facebook job scam Crime News

Thai police arrest woman in Facebook job scam

3 hours ago
Guide lines crossed: Pattaya cops nab four for illegal tour guiding Crime News

Guide lines crossed: Pattaya cops nab four for illegal tour guiding

3 hours ago
Drunk tourist clashes with Phuket bikers over massage ride Crime News

Drunk tourist clashes with Phuket bikers over massage ride

4 hours ago
Deputy PM rolls dice on Thaksin&#8217;s bold online gambling bet Thailand News

Deputy PM rolls dice on Thaksin’s bold online gambling bet

4 hours ago
Shell shock: Coconut factory fire sparks highway pileup Thailand News

Shell shock: Coconut factory fire sparks highway pileup

4 hours ago
Bitcoin soars as ETFs and halving spark a crypto frenzy Business News

Bitcoin soars as ETFs and halving spark a crypto frenzy

4 hours ago
Locals question legality of luxury camping tents on Jomtien Beach Crime News

Locals question legality of luxury camping tents on Jomtien Beach

4 hours ago
Thai university student crashes car, damages 12 electricity poles Bangkok News

Thai university student crashes car, damages 12 electricity poles

4 hours ago
Cold front, hot topic: Thailand braces for a temperature tumble Thailand News

Cold front, hot topic: Thailand braces for a temperature tumble

4 hours ago
Young man killed over debt dispute in Sisaket village Crime News

Young man killed over debt dispute in Sisaket village

4 hours ago
Thaksin sparks outrage with racist remarks in Chiang Rai Northern Thailand News

Thaksin sparks outrage with racist remarks in Chiang Rai

5 hours ago
Bangkok fire leaves elderly man injured, son suspected of arson Bangkok News

Bangkok fire leaves elderly man injured, son suspected of arson

5 hours ago
Environment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online

Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online

Published: 14:35, 06 January 2025
Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video)

Child narrowly escapes being trampled by elephant in Sa Kaeo (video)

Published: 14:13, 06 January 2025
Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

Kind foreign man praised for assisting Thai rescue team in traffic jam

Published: 14:06, 06 January 2025
Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US,000 gold scam

Liberian duo arrested in Bangkok for US$90,000 gold scam

Published: 13:40, 06 January 2025