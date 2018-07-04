Twinpalms Residences MontAzure
Phuket

Kathu Culture Street Festival coming July 27-29

The tenth annual Kathu Culture Street Festival will take place July 27-29 and will be held on Wichit Songkhram Road, showcasing the cultural heritage of one of Phuket’s oldest and most vibrant communities.

Vice Governor Snith says, “this is the second time that I have taken part in the Kathu Culture Street Festival. The festival is important to preserve Kathu’s cultures and traditions, as well as to encourage locals and tourists to learn more about the area, it’s history and its contribution to the growth of Phuket.”

“Kathu has a long history of tin mining. The area is an important source of culture in Phuket, due to the diversity of cultures that have been present through the years. Kathy’s community culture has been influenced by Chinese, Indian and Malaysian cultures.”

Kathu Mayor DR Chaianan Suttikun says, “The festival was first held on 2009. Now is has been a decade that we are continuing to preserve this cultural festival.”

“The festival will have local food and handicrafts available, and activities showcasing local lifestyles during Phuket’s tin-mining era on six different stages.”

“The festival will be held on Wichit Songkhram Road from Kathu Municipality offices to Kathu Health Centre.”

Road closures will be in force during the period of the festival with detours marked for passing vehicles.

