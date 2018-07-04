Phuket
Kathu Culture Street Festival coming July 27-29
The tenth annual Kathu Culture Street Festival will take place July 27-29 and will be held on Wichit Songkhram Road, showcasing the cultural heritage of one of Phuket’s oldest and most vibrant communities.
Vice Governor Snith says, “this is the second time that I have taken part in the Kathu Culture Street Festival. The festival is important to preserve Kathu’s cultures and traditions, as well as to encourage locals and tourists to learn more about the area, it’s history and its contribution to the growth of Phuket.”
“Kathu has a long history of tin mining. The area is an important source of culture in Phuket, due to the diversity of cultures that have been present through the years. Kathy’s community culture has been influenced by Chinese, Indian and Malaysian cultures.”
Kathu Mayor DR Chaianan Suttikun says, “The festival was first held on 2009. Now is has been a decade that we are continuing to preserve this cultural festival.”
“The festival will have local food and handicrafts available, and activities showcasing local lifestyles during Phuket’s tin-mining era on six different stages.”
“The festival will be held on Wichit Songkhram Road from Kathu Municipality offices to Kathu Health Centre.”
Road closures will be in force during the period of the festival with detours marked for passing vehicles.
- Kritsada Mueanhawong
Miss Grand Thailand contestants walk the red carpet in Phuket Town
77 of the Miss Grand Thailand beauty contestants were walking red carpet on Thalang Road in ‘Baba’ costumes yesterday (July 2).
President of the Phuket Red Cross, Sudarat Plodthong, welcomed the 77 beauty contestants from around Thailand.
The contestants, resplendent in ‘Baba’ costumes, were walking on a specially laid red carpet along a section of Phuket Town’s Thalang Road. They introduced themselves to spectators along the road side and chatted with onlookers.
Khun Sudarat said a special thank you to the contestants for their beautiful display of ‘Baba’ costumes. for the publicity they’re bringing to Phuket tourism and the reminder of the island’s unique culture.
Tomorrow (July 4) the Miss Grand Thailand contestants are heading to a parade at Patong Beach.
The 77 contestants were at the Phuket stray dog shelter for a clean up day in Thalang on Sunday (July 1).
Raed more HERE.
Phuket Yacht Club getting kids started in sailing
Twenty three junior sailors aged between seven and fourteen descended on the Phuket Yacht Club last Saturday for a day of fun and excitement in the first O’pen BIC sailing challenge in Thailand.
“We were certainly overwhelmed by the response” said the club’s Commodore, Scott Duncanson.
“As this was the first time we have held a junior sailing regatta we were never quite sure how much interest we would receive given there are so many other sporting options on the island. I was most impressed with the creativity of some our regular sailing school participants and equally so by some of the children who had never ever stepped foot on a sailing dinghy before.”
Ella Stephens won the freestyle event with an act of amazing balance, performing a handstand on the side of the boat, while 7 year old Ryan Duncanson won the fancy hat contest sporting a very cute pirate bandanna and eye patch. Some great prizes were on offer including Ronstan sailing watches, sunglasses and free sailing tuition. Parents were also in on the fun and entertainment on board a pontoon, spectator boat generously provided to the club by Phuket local Billy Duif.
The O’pen Bic, often simply referred to as the Open Bic is a single-handed sailboat designed for younger sailors. Developed by Vitali Design, the boat was launched in 2006 and is an International Class recognised by World Sailing.
The ideal weight for a user of this boat is 30–65 kilograms but it can accommodate up to 80kgs, making it suitable for children and young teens – the same people who would sail Optimist dinghies but are looking for a more modern and exciting boat.
Many pro-sailing nations around the world now consider the Open BIC as the first step on the pathway towards Olympic level sailing.
“The Phuket Yacht Club is Royal Yachting Association (RYA) certified and fully committed to developing Phuket’s sailing youth” said Mr. Duncanson.
“We recently purchased an additional 3 boats bringing our fleet total to eight and positive it will continue grow with the addition of privately owned boats too”.
The PYC sailing school runs junior sailing sessions for children over the age seven every Saturday morning from 09:30, no previous sailing experience required but all participants must be able to swim.
For more information and confirmation of session times please click HERE.
For more information about this exciting junior sailing class please visit HERE.
Lions Club of Phuket Pearl raises money for Phuket Sunshine Village
The Lions Club of Phuket Pearl Association hosted their Gala Dinner at La Butcheries Restaurant. Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong was their special guest at the dinner.
The dinner was under the theme ‘Open Your Heart Day’ to raise money to buy computer notebooks for children at the Phuket Sunshine Village Foundation.
Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong says, “We are very glad to be passing on some love and vital equipment for these children. The Lions Club of Phuket Pearl is raising money to help orphaned children at the Phuket Sunshine Village foundation in Rassada.”
“We especially admire Alexey Protasov’s work. He is a foreigner that loves Thailand and being a part of community services on the island. We also thank the club and other relevant officers who have supported the children.
12 computer notebooks have been given to the Phuket Sunshine Village foundation.
PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office
