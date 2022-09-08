Intoxicated Phuket man whacks cars and houses with iron bar

An intoxicated Phuket man yesterday wreaked havoc in a housing estate in Phuket’s main city district. The man went around whacking cars and houses in an estate with an iron bar that had a sharp end.

Residents alerted Wichit Police of the carnage the man caused to damage cars and houses, and the police arrived on the scene to find the man carrying the bar. He refused to drop it, so the police had to tase him. The police identified the man as 36 year old Nan.

After the police finally managed to tase and arrest Nan, he was taken to a hospital for drug testing. Nan was reportedly unwilling or unable to speak or answer any questions about what motivated his actions. The police are now waiting for the drug test results before they press charges, and Nan might be referred to a psychiatrist.

Locals from the housing estate told police that Nan was always angry and erratic and that he had been arrested for similar behaviour before. The locals added that Nan lived in the estate alone, and it wasn’t clear whether he had a job or how he paid his expenses. Even Nan’s relatives were reportedly scared of him.

This news comes just days after a druggie in Thailand also violently damaged cars. The man hurled rocks at cars in the central Suphan Buri province on Monday, claiming that ghosts and big cars were bullying him.

After the latest incident in Phuket, Wichit Police will hopefully get to the bottom of Nan’s behaviour, and tackle the situation.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express