Crime

Shameless monk steals second-hand car in central Thailand

The Buddhist faith was clouded in yet another day of scandal when an alleged monk stole a car from a second-hand car dealer in the central province of Saraburi.

There has been a seemingly endless number of monastic scandals over the past year in Thailand involving Buddhist monks being caught engaging in criminal acts in violation of their monastic vows from fornication to rape, from substance abuse to drink driving, and from theft to embezzlement. And only yesterday The Thaiger revealed a story about a sex offending monk.

On Monday, a 29 year old car dealer, Sornram Aoonta, sought help from netizens after a monk, named Moo, stole one of his cars, a sedan worth 20,000 baht, in the Saraburi province.

Sornram uploaded the story on his Facebook account, Ihere Mike, revealing the monk requested a test drive, which he allowed. The monk did not return.

“A monk asked to buy a car from me in Nakhon Sawan province. He told me that he hadn’t brought any money but said he would pay me at his temple, the Phra Puttachai Temple, in Saraburi. The monk asked me to wait until the evening and requested a test drive. I waited for him alone at the temple, but he never returned. Should I file a complaint with the police?”

Sornram left his contact details and urged anyone who spotted his car to contact him.

The car dealer asked other monks at the named temple if they knew him. One monk revealed that Moo came to the temple but only stayed for two days. No one knew where he came from.

Sornram said he feels betrayed because, as a monk, he trusted the man.

The car dealer filed a complaint with the police at Mueng Saraburi Police Station and is awaiting their investigation.

Meanwhile, Sornram checked a local shop’s security camera and found a video of the monk. He’s posted it on his Facebook as a warning to others.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Matichon

 

