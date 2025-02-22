Freedom Beach reclassified for business and ecotourism operations

Picture courtesy of Chalermpong Saengdee

Businesses and small vendors have been granted permission to operate on over 41 rai of Freedom Beach, following its reclassification by the Royal Forest Department as Recreational Forest. Deputy Director-General Bannarak Sermthong confirmed that the reclassification was publicly announced on January 31 and took effect upon publication in the Royal Gazette on February 19.

Bannarak explained that the new designation seeks to manage the national reserve forest while facilitating public recreational activities. The area remains a reserve forest but can now serve as an ecotourism zone.

Facilities such as service centres and toilets may be installed, and entrance fees can be collected under Royal Forest Department regulations, similar to national parks.

Bannarak minimised concerns regarding the impact of business operations in this protected area. He noted that business welfare assessments must adhere to Treasury Department regulations and criteria.

Freedom Beach, increasingly popular among visitors, has previously been involved in cases of vendor encroachment into national forest areas.

Sorasak Rananan, Director of the Royal Forest Department’s Phuket Forestry Centre, confirmed that the recreational forest designation covers 41 rai, 1 ngan, and 45 square wa. He mentioned ongoing efforts to mark the designated sections on-site.

Freedom Beach

While other areas in Phuket designated as recreational forests like Bang Khanun and Toh Sae Hill currently do not charge fees, discussions about potential fees for Freedom Beach are ongoing.

No businesses have been authorised to operate yet, as discussions on regulations and zoning continue. Bannarak stated that business activities should remain within service zones and avoid unnecessary deforestation. He stressed that tree cutting should be avoided unless necessary.

With the decree in effect, next steps include finalising service fee structures, marking designated areas, and further discussions on potential business operations, as confirmed by Sorasak. Freedom Beach remains open to the public, but its management and future development will evolve under the new regulations.

Karon Mayor Jadet Wicharasorn clarified that Karon Municipality has no direct control over Freedom Beach, which remains under the Royal Forest Department’s jurisdiction. He acknowledged the announcement and stated that Freedom Beach is still considered a conservation beach.

Regarding other beaches under municipal jurisdiction, Jadet addressed the business screening process. Priority is given to residents of Karon Subdistrict, particularly those who are registered as locals and hold a Kon Jon card.

The aim is to allow residents to earn from tourism and distribute income throughout the community, in line with the Phuket Governor’s policy, reported The Phuket News.

However, Jadet noted that this permission could be revoked at any time. The arrangement is managed by the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) to promote business while preserving beach beauty. This applies only to Karon Beach, Kata Noi Beach, and Kata Yai Beach, and not to Freedom Beach.

