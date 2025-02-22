Man sets motorcycle on fire near Pattaya station, investigation underway

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Witnesses reported an unusual incident near Pattaya Railway Station where a man allegedly set his motorcycle ablaze before walking away.

At 8pm on February 20, Banglamung Police Station received reports of a motorcycle fire in the vicinity of Pattaya Railway Station. On being informed, police coordinated with Pattaya’s fire department, which dispatched a fire truck to the location.

Upon arrival, a Honda Wave 125 motorcycle, lacking a license plate, was found engulfed in flames. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire in approximately 15 minutes, but by that time, the motorcycle had been entirely destroyed, reduced to its frame. The owner, 36 year old Natthaphon, was present at the scene, ready to provide a statement to the police.

A witness, 26 year old Noppakorn, recounted that he had stopped nearby to take a phone call when he observed the motorcycle’s owner standing silently beside the vehicle. Suddenly, the motorcycle caught fire. Remarkably, the owner did not seem concerned and instead walked across the street to sit down.

Noppakorn approached him to inquire about the situation, but the man only mentioned feeling stressed before walking away. Sensing something unusual, Noppakorn followed him on his own motorcycle and inquired further, to which the man responded that he would check on it later. Subsequently, Noppakorn alerted the fire department.

Natthaphon later claimed that he had parked by the roadside to rest when the motorcycle unexpectedly ignited. He denied any involvement in setting the fire. However, Banglamung police have initiated an investigation into the incident, reported The Pattaya News.

They remain sceptical of Natthaphon’s account, citing records of past substance abuse and mental health issues associated with him. Police plan to review CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the cause of the fire.

