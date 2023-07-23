Extended Thai public holidays offer rare six-day break amidst King’s birthday

In the week ahead, residents and visitors in Phuket are encouraged to soak up a rare bounty of public holidays, set across five out of six consecutive days. Starting next Friday (July 28), the nation will unite to celebrate the 71st birthday of the King. Adding to the festive period, two significant Buddhist events, Asarnha Bucha Day and Khao Phansa (Buddhist Lent) fall on August 1 and 2, respectively, offering an extended public holiday opportunity to the people.

Phuket Immigration, alongside all government offices, will close its doors next Friday to honour the King’s Birthday. Normally bustling with activity, main branches of banks will also cease operations, while certain branches located in malls remain open. Meanwhile, Thailand Post branches and kiosks in malls will maintain operations as standard.

Notably, advertised non-emergency services at hospitals will be put on hold, with only emergency care and ongoing treatments available during the period. All offices associated with the Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police will continue operating, and some consulates will offer services to their respective citizens.

The break in the holiday, Monday (July 31, which is not a public holiday), will witness government offices resuming functions, only to close again for the following two days to observe Asarnha Bucha and Khao Phansa.

This year’s configuration of public holidays offers an unprecedented and extended break to those who wish to partake. The national Public Relations Department leverages this unique scenario, advising people to take an extra day off on July 31. A full six-day break can be enjoyed with little disruption to the standard working week.

Respectfully recognising Asarnha Bucha and Khao Phansa as pivotal religious holidays, a ban on alcohol sales across the nation will be in place from 12:01am, August 1 until 11:59pm, August 2. However, the ban will not impact duty-free shops at international airports.

Recognising the potential impact of the extended holiday period, the Bank of Thailand has taken the unusual move not to declare Khao Pansa as a bank holiday this year.

