Phuket

Darasamut Underpass closed for maintenance today

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Phuket Highway Officereminds us that the Darasamut Underpass (adjacent to Central Festival) is closed today from 9am to 3pm (September 5).

Mr Somwang says, “Both the northbound and southbound lanes through the underpass are temporary closed. Workers are carrying out maintenance, repairs and replacing water pumps and light bulbs from 9am to 3pm today.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience during the maintenance works.”

Drivers can still travel through the intersection above ground, in all directions.

Phuket

Urgent notice issued to tattoo operators in Patong

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

The Patong Municipality has issued a notice to tattoo operators in Patong to strictly follow health regulations.

The notice stated that ”Many media have reported about four people dying from alleged infections from a tattoo shop in Bangkok. The investigation is underway.”

“For health protection with tattoo customers Patong Municipality is requesting tattoo operators to follow these guidelines.”

“1. Tattoo operators must clean and sterilise equipment. One-time-use equipment should be used.”

“2. Always clean the tattoo shops with sterile liquids.

“3. Tattoo needles, tattoo ink, cotton pads and gloves must be used only one time (must not re-use). These items must be thrown in a bin for infectious items and sent to the health division for destruction.”

“4. Tattoo operators must ask customers about personal health problems first. Diabetes and Hemophilia customers and hemophiliacs should not be servi...
Phuket

Six arrested in Phuket loan shark crackdown

The Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

September 4, 2018

By

Officers have arrested six suspects in a loan shark crackdown in Chalong.

At 6.30am yesterday morning, officers raided a house in Chalong after the the Phuket Provincial Court has issued 21 arrest warrants for six suspects over offences relating to the Excessive Interest Rate Prohibition Act. They were...

  • 28 year old Somkiet Boonpeng from Chanthaburi in 5 arrest warrants.

  • 23 year old Chairat Charnapon from Trat with 4 arrest warrants.

  • 22 year old Tanakorn Srisuk from Samut Prakan with 2 arrest warrants.

  • 23 year old Komsan Prayatsap from Pathum Thani with 4 arrest warrants.

  • 29 year old Teerapon Suwannarat from Bangkok with 2 arrest warrants.

  • 20 year old Nipon Nuanwara from Chathaburi with 4 arrest warrants.


Nipon has also been charged with illegal possession of Category 5 Drugs as he was found with marijuana during the raid.
...
News

Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 4, 2018

By

Last Friday many deceased Chinese tourists were found floating, face down, in the wake of Thursday evening's disaster. Bouyancy vests, life jackets, bouyancy aids - what's the difference? Tim gets into a pool to demonstrate how wearing the right 'vest' could save your life.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpBHOTNLnlc&feature=youtu.be
