Mekong and Thai dams rising again with heavy rains

5 hours ago

Residents in the northern, northeastern and eastern regions of Thailand are being advised to be aware of heavy rain and flash flooding. They also warn the Mekong River is rising again and likely to cause problems for people living in several provinces.

The Temporary Crisis Centre has warned of heavy rain in the provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

More rainfall is expected in the regions from September 7-9 (Friday to Sunday).

The Mekong has overflowed its embankments in Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan, while Bueng Kan and Khong Chiam district in Ubon Ratchathani are also at risk.

Nam Oon Dam in Sakon Nakhon currently holds 558 million cubic metres of water, down 2 million cubic metres from the day before.

Downstream areas where the river has overflowed its banks include Ban Pok Yai in Phanna Nikhom district in Sakon Nakhon, and Ban Na Wa in Na Wa district of Nakhon Phanom.

Kaeng Krachan Dam in Phetchaburi province now holds 753 million cubic metres of water, down 2 million cubic metres from the day before.

The dam’s spillways are currently 96 centimetres under water, but downstream areas are no longer flooded.

Water in Vajiralongkorn Dam in Kanchanaburi province has stabilised at 8.37 billion cubic metres, and downstream areas are reportedly safe.

The dam has enacted its outflow regime of 58 million cubic metres per day, resulting in the Khwae Noi River rising by around 40cm.

Srinakarin Dam in the same province currently holds over 16.17 billion cubic metres, up 28 million cubic metres from the day before.

The current outflow has resulted in the Khwae Yai River rising by around 35cm.  Officials plan to adjust the dam’s outflow rate to 28 million cubic metres per day from September 7-13.

Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam in Nakhon Nayok province currently holds 197 million cubic metres of water, an increase of 3 million from the previous day, and is now at 88 per cent of its capacity.

Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday

3 hours ago

September 5, 2018

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere

[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-4.mp3"][/audio]
Confidence levels in the Thai economy continue to rise

4 hours ago

September 5, 2018

Consumer confidence in Thailand is riding high. In fact it's at its highest level in over 5 years. A growing economy and better prices for farm products is believed to be part of the continuing confidence.

Regions in the country which have a high level of manufacturing or tourism are reaping the benefits of the growing economy.

A survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says that the rate of export growth in June and July this year is up over 8% when compared to the same time last year. In baht-terms, that represents a rise of 4.1%, year-on-year. The survey says that exports have continued to rise for the 17th month in a row.

Exports to almost all markets are on the rise. The only exceptions are the Middle East and US. But ASEAN countries, India, Russia and Japan are all recording double-digit expansion.

The University is forecasting an economic growth rate in the next 12 months to be up to 5%, a rise from p...
Thai police chase the messengers – arrest warrant issued for CSI LA admin.

5 hours ago

September 5, 2018

Samui Provincial Court has now approved an arrest warrant for not only the administrator of the CSI LA Facebook page but also 12 of the page's followers who dared to share some of the reports about the alleged rape of a 19 year old British tourist on Koh Tao.

CSI LA now has over 810,000 followers on its Facebook blog and follows many threads of criminal investigation in Thailand. Generally, the thread has been a vocal critic of Thai police operations. The Bangkok Post describes the site as a 'muckraking' page.

The administrator, Pramuk Anantasin, is believed to be a Thai expat living in the US. Samui Court says that he and the 12 'sharers' have violated the computer crime laws.

After visiting Koh Tao last week police claim that the 19 year olds allegations about being drugged, robbed and raped on the island are bogus citing a lack of a police report, witnesses or other evidence.

Last Friday the editor and administrator of s...
