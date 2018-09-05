Mekong and Thai dams rising again with heavy rains

Residents in the northern, northeastern and eastern regions of Thailand are being advised to be aware of heavy rain and flash flooding. They also warn the Mekong River is rising again and likely to cause problems for people living in several provinces.

The Temporary Crisis Centre has warned of heavy rain in the provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

More rainfall is expected in the regions from September 7-9 (Friday to Sunday).

The Mekong has overflowed its embankments in Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan, while Bueng Kan and Khong Chiam district in Ubon Ratchathani are also at risk.

Nam Oon Dam in Sakon Nakhon currently holds 558 million cubic metres of water, down 2 million cubic metres from the day before.

Downstream areas where the river has overflowed its banks include Ban Pok Yai in Phanna Nikhom district in Sakon Nakhon, and Ban Na Wa in Na Wa district of Nakhon Phanom.

Kaeng Krachan Dam in Phetchaburi province now holds 753 million cubic metres of water, down 2 million cubic metres from the day before.

The dam’s spillways are currently 96 centimetres under water, but downstream areas are no longer flooded.

Water in Vajiralongkorn Dam in Kanchanaburi province has stabilised at 8.37 billion cubic metres, and downstream areas are reportedly safe.

The dam has enacted its outflow regime of 58 million cubic metres per day, resulting in the Khwae Noi River rising by around 40cm.

Srinakarin Dam in the same province currently holds over 16.17 billion cubic metres, up 28 million cubic metres from the day before.

The current outflow has resulted in the Khwae Yai River rising by around 35cm. Officials plan to adjust the dam’s outflow rate to 28 million cubic metres per day from September 7-13.

Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam in Nakhon Nayok province currently holds 197 million cubic metres of water, an increase of 3 million from the previous day, and is now at 88 per cent of its capacity.

