Crane truck plunges off steep Phuket road, driver tragically killed

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 13:52, 01 March 2024| Updated: 13:52, 01 March 2024
Photo courtesy of Karon Police

A tragic incident unfolded in the steep hills of Karon, Phuket, last night when a heavy-duty crane truck, burdened with cement pillars, plummeted off the side of a narrow, serpentine road. The unfortunate accident resulted in the driver’s fatality, marking a gloomy end to February 29.

The incident was reported to Police Captain Surasak Sudmuang of the Karon Police Station at 7.15pm. After receiving the distressing news, police, accompanied by a rescue unit from Karon Municipality and officials from the Karon Municipality branch of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM Karon), promptly arrived at the accident site located on Patak Soi 14, reported Phuket News.

Upon reaching the scene, the rescue team discovered a Hino six-wheel truck, registered in Kanchanaburi, nestled in a ravine adjacent to the narrow concrete road. The truck seemed to have veered off its path and ended up in the ravine due to the steep, challenging terrain.

Lying next to the vehicle was the lifeless body of the driver, identified as 43 year old Akadach Phosa. The grim scene under the fading twilight painted a poignant picture of the tragic accident.

In the midst of this sombre event, a glimmer of hope emerged in the form of Akadach Phosa’s 12 year old daughter, who miraculously survived the horrifying accident, sustaining only minor injuries. She was quickly transported to Chalong Hospital for immediate medical attention.

To ascertain the exact cause of death, police have requested a post-mortem examination to be performed on Akadach Phosa’s body by doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

In related news, a collision involving a pickup truck, motorcycle, and sidecar motorbike on Pattaya-Na Kluea Road in Chon Buri resulted in injuries to three individuals.

Rescue workers responded to the chaotic scene, with one motorcyclist critically injured. The pickup truck driver was apprehended, and all injured parties received medical treatment.

