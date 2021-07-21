Phuket
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
“Phuket Sandbox” tourists can travel to nearby islands on special “sealed” boat tours during their required 14-day stay in the province. Travellers must enable the tracing application “Mor Chana” and notify the Phuket Marine Office or the Phuket Sandbox Command Center at least 6 hours before the trip.
Groups of tourists who wish to travel and participate in marine activities must adhere to the requirements of the various ports. Tourists who also wish to travel around the island by yacht can depart from the following marinas: Yacht Haven Marina in Mai Khao, Ao Por Grand Marina in Pa Khlok, Phuket Boat Lagoon in Koh Kaew, Royal Phuket Marina in Koh Kaew, and Chalong Pier.
Boat operators offering “sealed” trips for Sandbox travellers must have an automatic Identification System Type B and a VHF radio installed fully operational at all times, as stated in the previous order regulating boat tours. The boat owners, captains, or representatives must present documents to marine officers, including a report confirming the boat’s departure and return times, a complete list of tourists and boat crew, and confirmation that the tourists on board are insured. The National Road Transport Association of Phuket will work with relevant units to monitor and resolve problems in all port areas.
Phuket reopened to overseas travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 under the Sandbox model on July 1. Since then, more than 8,000 travellers have entered Phuket through the reopening scheme. Reports say more than 2,000 have participated in marine activities. So far, there have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 among tourists who went on the boat tours.
For more info about how to enter Thailand during covid-19, click HERE
SOURCE: Andaman News
