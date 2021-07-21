Connect with us

Phuket

Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers

narisasethi

Published

 on 

Photo via Andaman News

“Phuket Sandbox” tourists can travel to nearby islands on special “sealed” boat tours during their required 14-day stay in the province. Travellers must enable the tracing application “Mor Chana” and notify the Phuket Marine Office or the Phuket Sandbox Command Center at least 6 hours before the trip.

Groups of tourists who wish to travel and participate in marine activities must adhere to the requirements of the various ports. Tourists who also wish to travel around the island by yacht can depart from the following marinas: Yacht Haven Marina in Mai Khao, Ao Por Grand Marina in Pa Khlok, Phuket Boat Lagoon in Koh Kaew, Royal Phuket Marina in Koh Kaew, and Chalong Pier.

Boat operators offering “sealed” trips for Sandbox travellers must have an automatic Identification System Type B and a VHF radio installed fully operational at all times, as stated in the previous order regulating boat tours. The boat owners, captains, or representatives must present documents to marine officers, including a report confirming the boat’s departure and return times, a complete list of tourists and boat crew, and confirmation that the tourists on board are insured. The National Road Transport Association of Phuket will work with relevant units to monitor and resolve problems in all port areas.

Phuket reopened to overseas travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 under the Sandbox model on July 1. Since then, more than 8,000 travellers have entered Phuket through the reopening scheme. Reports say more than 2,000 have participated in marine activities. So far, there have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 among tourists who went on the boat tours.

For more info about how to enter Thailand during covid-19, click HERE

SOURCE: Andaman News

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2021-07-21 16:58
27 minutes ago, Thaiger said: on special “sealed” boat Seally .. sounds like a water tight idea ..
image
AlexPTY
2021-07-21 17:28
Desperately seeking opportunities to spread virus to few other islands in the area
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-07-21 17:39
Off on a Three hour tour ….. The mate was a mighty sailing man, The skipper brave and sure ……
narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
