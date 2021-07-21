CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is recommending the closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones as additional measures to combat the spread of Covid-19. Provincial authorities in each of the 13 “dark red” zones, including Bangkok, can decide whether to follow the CCSA’s recommendation.

The measures in “dark red” zones currently in place include a stay at home order from 9pm to 4am, closures of a number of non-essential businesses, and restrictions on interprovincial travel. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also announced that domestic flights in and out of “dark red” zones are suspended for the next couple of weeks.

The CCSA recommends the additional closures of…