Annual Red Cross Fair ‘Phuket Brand Phuket Best’ begins | The Thaiger

Annual Red Cross Fair ‘Phuket Brand Phuket Best’ begins
The Phuket Annual Red Cross fair, under the name ‘Phuket Brand Phuket Best’ kicked off at Saphan Hin last night and runs until January 6.
The fair was officially opened last night led by Phuket’s Governor Pakkapong Tawipat.
The popular 11 day fair features hundreds of stalls selling local delicacies, knickknacks, clothing and a huge variety of other items. Additionally, there is entertainment provided by some of Thailand’s favourite celebrities.
The highlight is the main lottery draw, the first prize this year is a HOUSE at The Wish 3 housing estate in Pa Khlok which is valued 2.24 million baht as well as more prizes.
The Phuket Governor Pakkapong is inviting people to come to the annual fair.
No deaths in the first day of ‘seven days of danger’ in Phuket
As reports are tallied for the first full day of the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road and marine safety campaign, no deaths were reported but five people have been injured.
According to statistics issued by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket Office the island saw 5 road accidents on Day One of the campaign, resulting in 5 injuries but no deaths.
Of the 5 injured, two were Russian tourists while 3 others were Thais.
A 28 year old Russian male, Ambolov, had a motorbike accident (no other vehicles involved) near Chalong Temple just after midnight yesterday. He sustained a head injury.
24 year old Russian, Karl Leo, also had a motorbike accident (no other vehicle involved) near the SuperCheap Store in Rawai at 1.20am yesterday. He has sustained some minor scuffs and scratches.
Police report that they weren’t wearing helmets.They were both taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.
The annual ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road safety period runs from December 27 to January 2.
Thailand currently ranks ninth in the world in terms of the most road deaths.
Read more about the annual road safety campaign HERE.
Patong’s beach road closed for an hour for new year celebrations
The Patong beach road will officially close for an hour as Patong revelers celebrate New Year 2019 at the island’s most famous beach. Thaweewong Road (Beach Road) will close from 11.30pm-12.30am.
The closure is meant to be a safety measure to stop the volume of tourists and new year revelers from being run over. But last new year the traffic was in gridlock from 11pm until nearly 1.30pm with people who parked near the beach stuck in Patong until the hoards of people started to dissipate.
Most of the beach road will be closed to traffic from Prachanukroh Road in the south near the Absolute Sea Pearl Beach Hotel to Hatpatong Road near Loma Park.
The Patong Municipality has organised two nights of celebration for its Patong Beach “Countdown 2019”.
Sunday night
5pm-6pm – DJ Rocker
6pm-6:55pm – DJ Daee
7pm-8pm – Welcome greetings and opening of the Patong Beach Countdown 2019 by Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat and Patong Mayor Chalermlak Kebsub
8pm-9pm – DJ Notto
9pm-10:30pm – DJ T.W.B Beer
10:30pm-midnight – DJ Eliz Too
Midnight-1:30am – DJ Leo.P
1:30am-3am – DJ Samatsky
3am-close – DJ New Aks
New Year’s Eve (Monday)
5:30pm-6:30pm – “Sending off of the Sun for 2018” with a countdown by the Phuket Governor and Patong Mayor
6:35pm-7:30pm – DJ Ben
7:30pm-8:30pm – DJ Mayga
8:30pm-9:30pm – DJ Karim
9:30pm-11:30pm – DJ T.W.B. Beer
11:30pm – Start of live broadcast of Patong Beach Countdown on Thai TV channel “Spring News Channel 19”
Then… Midnight Countdown to the New Year
Midnight – Happy New Year 2019 fireworks!!!!!
Midnight-2am – Top DJ duo “Breathe Carolina” from the US
2am-3am – DJ Samatsky
3am-Close – DJ AKS
Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019
New years eve is just around the corner. Are you ready?
There are lots of options for dinner around the island. But what are you doing after that on December 31?– when the kids go to bed and the adults can go out, where there is bubbly to be found and music to dance to.
In case you’re not sure, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are some amazing options to make your new years eve the best yet…
Countdown starts now! An epic NYE Extravaganza party on the beach with Sensational entertainment spread on five stages. Enjoy this glorious day with us. Enjoy a full spectrum of the “crème de la crème” entertainment, dancers, DJs, performances and shows with the year’s cherry on the cake: London’s House duo Prok & Fitch
****
Countdown & After Party! Hours of handcrafted drinks, canapés, live DJs and musical performances playing your favourite retro jams and spectacular fireworks to welcome the New Year! Champagne toasts, selfies with shimmering Andaman sea backdrop, and everyone in the pool early AM frenzy. (9.30pm until late)
****
presents WHITE & GOLD – NYE 2018 PARTY
December 31, 2018 | 7pm – Late
Join us for the countdown party of the year, with the biggest international line up in Phuket!! Featuring world exclusive performance by F A I T H L E S S (DJ SET)
****
New Year’s Eve Countdown Party. Countdown in style from 10pm onwards, dazzling fireworks show, groovy music from the celebrity DJ ‘Lady Lee’ and a complimentary glass of bubbly or house wine to toast to success in 2019 as the clock strikes midnight. After the countdown, guests are invited to join the after-party, led by DJs.
****
Yes, we are aware that this includes dinner but, and its big but, this is something different, intimate, exciting and I know even you will want to join in the show. The New Year’s Eve Ball.
“We will be welcoming the New Year in Extravagant style with an evening filled with colours, music, tastes and bubbles.
This celebration will be in the company of our Glam Divas who will put rhythm to the night with a 4 parts stage variety of unique performances where guests are invited to share the stage and the floor until l countdown to midnight and beyond!
Join us and come in your best Diva and Glam outfits on our most joyful night which will be the highlight of your festive season in Phuket.”
****
Bye Bye 2018 & Good Morning 2019
New Year’s Evening Celebration to 2019 at Cafe Del Mar Phuket
Music by: Joe Gradante | Nicola Vega | Sam Sparacio | Dj Man | Dj Kay
Show: Aerial performance | Fireworks on the beach | Dancers | 2019 Countdown Party
Entrance Fee: 2000 baht net / pers
****
NEW YEAR’S EVE 2019
Prepare yourselves to be part of the very last and unforgettable experience of 2018 with ILLUZION Phuket and begin the New Year at the top venue in Thailand with:
Danny Avila (#38 TOP100 DJs by DJ MAG)
****
Bermudos Crew invite you to tropical New Yers Eve party at private beach Iguana! Music trip from sunset to sunrise from Wayu, Radar, German Shmidt, Stixplanet, Dassana and Dennis Lee. Special sound and light, exclusive performance, fire show and fireworks at midnight! Thai cuisine available all night long.
****
Paradise Beach Club – Full Moon Party
Why not mix new years and a full moon party? What could possibly go wrong?
Paradise Beach presents the BIGGEST OPEN AIR FESTIVAL in Phuket to celebrate the coming of the NEW YEAR right on our stunning beach overlooking the beauty of Patong Bay.
****
Come and join us for the New Year’s Celebration at Surf House Kata Beach.
Welcome 2019 with our amazing crew of DJ, Fire-show & Surf House dancers thought the night. So come on down and join us at the coolest place on Kata Beach.
Book your table now and enjoy the best rooftop view of the Firework show over kata beach at 00:00.
Party starts from 7pm until late
