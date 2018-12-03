Alert to avoid Phuket King’s Cup Regatta area | The Thaiger

Phuket
Alert to avoid Phuket King’s Cup Regatta area
The Phuket Marine Office has issued a warning for boats to avoid areas where the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta is being held in and around Kata Bay this week. The event started today.
The warning states that, due to the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta being held from December 2 to December 8 in Kata Bay, from 8.30am to 7.30pm each day, there are a lot of boats moored and moving around the area.
For navigation safety, boats should be aware and avoid the area during those times and dates.
Phang Nga
Lost and found – 64 year old French tourist
A French male tourist, who yesterday became lost with his son, has now been found.
Last night Karon Police were notified that at around 5pm a Frenchman, 64 year old Paillereau Jean Michel, had become lost.
Karon Police reported that he and his son were driving on different motorbikes heading from Phuket Town to the Thalang area.
His son told police that he had last seen his father, who was following on a different motorbike, at Koh Kaew. He then lost sight of him and didn’t know where he went.
Karon police called for anyone who saw the man to contact police.
But good new today as the Karon Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Pratueang Phonmana told The Thaiger that Mr Michel has now been located after checking in at a hotel in Phang Nga.
As to what happened between Koh Kaew and Phang Nga….? Police are speaking to the man this afternoon.
Phuket
1,000 riders join dress rehearsal for next week’s ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’
PHOTOS: The Phuket PR Office
The Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat along with more than 1,000 riders joined the dress rehearsal for next week’s ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ yesterday.
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously granted permission to the Bangkok government to organise the “Love and Warmth at Winter’s End” festival at the Royal Plaza and Sanam Suea Pa in Bangkok from December 9-January 19, along with a cycling event which will take place on December 9 across the country.
Read more HERE.
The local dress rehearsal yesterday started from Phuket Town to the Chalong Temple and returned back to the Phuket Provincial Hall in Phuket Town with a total distance 27.122 kilometres.
The real cycling event will be on December 9 at 3pm across the country. Currently there are 5,360 people in Phuket have registered for the upcoming cycling activity ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’.
Register and find out more HERE.
Phuket
Phuket surf lifesavers wrap up local comp at Patong Beach
PHOTOS: Phuket Lifeguard Service
This year there were 19 teams for Open men’s and women’s divisions and 13 teams for Youth Boys and Girls.
The winners of the event were The Zemberles Life Saving Team from The Philippines. Second place went to locals, the Nai Harn Surf Lifesaving Club. Third place went to the Sabah Life Saving Team from Malaysia.
In the Women’s Ppen the winners were Zemberles Life Saving Team. Second place to Le Meridien Hotel Team. Third place to the ATUS team.
In Youth Boys the winner was Nai Harn Surf Lifesaving Club and in Youth Girls, the Nai Harn Surf Lifesaving Club was successful as well.
The Phuket Lifeguard Service wants to thank the Patong Municipality, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, Phuket Lifeguard Club, Phuket Lifeguard Service, Nikorn Marin,Nontasak Marin, ATUS, Phuket Association for supporting the event.
