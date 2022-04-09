Airline launching direct flights to Phuket from Northeast Thailand, Singapore

AirAsia is launching direct flights to Phuket from Northeastern Thailand, and Singapore, starting April 12. Yesterday morning, a Nok Air flight landed in Phuket, marking the new plan for one direct flight per week between Phuket and Ubon Ratchatani. Meanwhile, the manager of AirAsia at Phuket International Airport announced yesterday that there will be flights twice a week, on Tuesday and Saturday, between Phuket and Singapore.

In an announcement, the Tourism Authority of Thailand praised the flights for connecting two major provinces, one in Thailand’s South, and the other in the Northeast.

“…connecting the big cities, bringing them closer together”.

TAT’s Ubon Ratchatani office said that in addition to helping people travel, it hopes the new flights will help revive Thailand’s tourism economy. The AirAsia manager in Phuket said the flights are hoped to encourage toursim to Phuket during the Songkran holiday this upcoming week.

He added that there are currently five direct flights from Phuket, which go to Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Chiang Mai. These flights, he said, have received positive responses, and have an average passenger load of 78%. He said advance reservations across all routes during Songkran were at 80-90%. AirAsia is offering special promotion rates for the flights during the Songkran holiday.

Thais started travelling to their home provinces across the country today, ahead of the holiday. The area around one motorway is reportedly heavy with traffic, and a major train station in Sonkhla province in Southern Thailand is reportedly packed.

SOURCE: The Phuket News