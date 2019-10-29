Phuket to get new tourist attraction theme park | The Thaiger

From next year, Phuket will have a new tourist attraction, in the form of a theme park called Carnival Magic.

The forthcoming attraction, which will be located in Kamala, has been confirmed by Phuket FantaSea chairman Pin Kewkacha.

“Carnival Magic is a theme park that showcases Thai culture through technology and lighting. We are confident that this new theme park will go well beyond the imagination and quickly become popular among both local tourists and visitors from overseas.”

The Nation reports that Kittikorn Kewkacha, the Chief Executive of Phuket FantaSea says the theme park project was first discussed in 2002, as an increase in tourist numbers was taking place.

“We aim to draw 1 to 2 million tourists from other countries to visit the theme park. We anticipate they will make up 70% of the total number and will be key to generating revenue at least 1.50 billion baht a year.”

It’s understood that Carnival Magic will consist of different zones, including a shopping area, children’s rides, a 3,000-seat buffet restaurant, a 2000-seat theatre spread over 16,000 square metres, and River of Bliss, a luxury restaurant inspired by the Thai festival of Loy Krathong.

A lagoon area named Luminarie will also have a “River of Lights”, consisting of millions of lights decorating the curved steel around the lagoon, stretching for 50 kilometres.

Carnival Magic will be situated on 100 rai next to Phuket FantaSea. Construction is costing 5 billion baht and the theme park is set to open in early 2020.

