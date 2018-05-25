The Phuket City of Gastronomy event is back for the fourth year and will be held in the first week of June in Phuket Town.

A press conference was held yesterday (May 24) at Novotel Phuket Phokeethra Hotel in Phuket Town and hosted by the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) Chief, Dr Jirapan Taepan.

Dr Jirapan says, “the event has been held three times. We received a good feedback from both Thai and foreign tourists each time we do it. The event is an important annual reminder about Phuket as a tourist city and city of gastronomy.”

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) dubbed Phuket a ‘City of Gastronomy’ on December 11, 2015 honouring the island’s rich culinary history and unique cuisine.

“Being chosen as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network as a ‘City of Gastronomy’ is a wonderful honour for Phuket,” said UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova.

Within the city, gastronomy plays a vital role, as it harbours the ability to transmit and uphold the ancient recipes, passed down through generations within families and communities. UNESCO.

Phuket’s Governor Plodthong trying his hand at local cuisine last year.

As a Creative City of Gastronomy, Phuket envisages:

establishing the Institute of Phuket Gastronomy to encourage research and development (R&D) in the field of gastronomy;

enhancing cooperation and exchange of knowhow with other Creative Cities of Gastronomy through the Thailand Creative Forum;

tackling food deprivation of vulnerable groups and individuals, especially victims of natural disasters;

supporting gastronomic and food innovative systems and projects through a wide range of events including competitions; and

increasing hand-on opportunities for young people to engage in careers of the field of gastronomy and the overall cultural and creative fields.

“More than 80 food stalls from popular Phuket restaurants will be joining in the fair. These stalls will present delicious, healthy and hygienic food – all showcasing Phuket food diversity, individuality and unique tastes.”

“Everyone is invited to join the fair which will be held on June 1-5 from 4-10 pm at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park (Dragon Park) in Phuket Town.”

“Phuket Baba food combines recipes from Royal Thai Cuisine, common Thai dishes, Hokkien Chinese food and Malay cuisine, which together create a unique blend of delicate flavors that are not too spicy, not too sweet and not too salty. This is just a small part of the Phuket food scene.” Dr Kosol Tang-Uthai, president of the Thai Peranakan Association.

- Kritsada Mueanhawong