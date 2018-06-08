Phuket celebrated World Ocean Day today. A ceremony was held this morning (June 8) at Loma Park in Patong host by Phuket’s Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok, the director of the Phuket Marine and Coastal Management Division of the Phuket Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Watcharin Thinthalang and Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck Kebsub.

Mayor Chalermluck says, “this World Ocean Day is an integral part of Patong beach life as we celebrate the ongoing marine environment conservation project which has been being held 27 times on the beach.”

“The project aims to promote awareness in the cleanliness of our beaches and marine environment. Locals, tourists and beach operators are all part of the project and share the job of protecting our environment.”

“In this way we can keep Patong clean together.”

“Today activities included releasing 30 sea turtles which were provided by Phuket Fisheries Coastal Research and Development Centre and a beach clean to remove cigarette butts. But glad to report we didn’t find many.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong