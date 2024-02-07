Beach blues: Na Jomtien residents wave off unauthorised businesses

Residents of Na Jomtien in Sattahip raised concerns over continuous disturbances and unauthorised commercial activities on the beach. These issues have previously been highlighted and rectified, thanks to the combined efforts of local officials and law enforcement. However, according to the community, the resolutions have been temporary rather than a permanent fix.

The focal point of these complaints is the far end of Jomtien Beach, under the jurisdiction of Na Jomtien and Sattahip authorities, not Pattaya. This location, home to several popular Thai seafood eateries, has recently seen a surge in the number of beach-goers. While the locals appreciate the increased activity and newfound vibrancy of their beach, they also express concern over the impact on their tranquillity, especially during the night.

The residential area has always been a quiet retreat for locals and tourists alike, particularly when compared to the bustling Pattaya Beach. However, the increase in footfall, coupled with the area’s narrow roads and limited lanes, has started to strain the local infrastructure. Proposals have been put forth to widen the road, but as it stands, the area is struggling to cope with the influx of traffic.

The residents’ grievances include nightly fireworks displays, often occurring between 2am-3am, and makeshift bars operating well past the legal closing time of midnight. The area isn’t classified as a 4am zone like central Pattaya.

There have also been instances of businesses setting up chairs and tables on the beach, an act previously forbidden by local officials. The cumulative result of these activities is a significant increase in noise and litter pollution.

The residents of Na Jomtien Beach have voiced their concerns to local law enforcement and municipal authorities multiple times, yet they feel their pleas for action have gone unanswered.

In a statement to Pattaya News, the residents clarified that they aren’t seeking a curfew or a ban on people visiting the beach at night. Instead, they are calling for regular law enforcement patrols to deter late-night noise pollution, illegal fireworks usage, and unauthorised beach encroachment.

The locals are hopeful that the authorities will take swift action to address their concerns. Meanwhile, as this story develops, TPN media will continue to provide updates on the situation.