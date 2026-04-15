Thailand braces for summer storms with potential hail and lightning

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 15, 2026, 9:45 AM
51 1 minute read
Thailand braces for summer storms with potential hail and lightning | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattanapong Sripiachai

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued its second storm warning of the season, alerting residents across upper Thailand to prepare for a spell of severe weather running from Thursday through Monday.

The warning follows the arrival of a high-pressure system carrying cold air from China across the South China Sea, which is intensifying southerly and southeasterly winds across the lower Northeast and East. When this cooler air collides with the hot to very hot conditions already gripping upper Thailand, the department warns the combination could trigger sudden and potentially hazardous storms.

Meteorological Department director-general Sugunyanee Yavinchan said the Northeast and East would be the first regions to feel the effects, followed by the Central Plains, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, with the North affected thereafter. Residents can expect thundershowers, strong winds, isolated hail, and lightning throughout the period.

The department urged people to avoid open areas, large trees, and unstable structures such as billboards during storm activity, citing the dangers posed by strong gusts and lightning strikes.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) echoed these concerns on Tuesday, issuing its own caution covering the North, Northeast, Central Plains, and Bangkok for the same period. Director-general Thiraphat Khatchamart said the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command is actively monitoring conditions and assessing risk in coordination with relevant agencies, reported Bangkok Post.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 15, 2026, 9:45 AM
51 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.