Thai woman surrenders after stabbing Polish man in dog-walking dispute

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 13, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 1 minute read
Thai woman surrenders after stabbing Polish man in dog-walking dispute | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A 51 year old Thai woman surrendered to police in Bang Saray, Sattahip, Chon Buri, on the evening of April 10, after being accused of stabbing a 54 year old Polish man in the chest during an altercation over their dogs near Ban Khao Chi Chan School.

The Polish national sustained serious chest injuries and received first aid from emergency responders before being transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital. He is now reported to be out of critical condition.

Thai woman surrenders after stabbing Polish man in dog-walking dispute
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Later that night, at around 10pm, Bang Saray subdistrict head Worarit Jangborworn joined district administrative officers and deputy inspector of Sattahip Police Station, Lt. Col. Sila Sa-chai, to surround the suspect’s residence near the crime scene. After continued negotiations, the woman, identified as Jindaporn, came out and surrendered. She admitted to the stabbing but claimed it was in self-defence.

Jindaporn told police she had been walking her dog with her husband, around 70 years old, when they encountered the Polish man. An argument broke out after his dog allegedly tried to bite their dog. She said he then attempted to assault her husband, prompting her to use a knife in defence. The pair returned home before police arrived.

Police plan to bring Jindaporn back to the scene to reconstruct events based on her account, before taking her to Sattahip Police Station for further questioning. Officers also intend to take a full statement from the victim once he has recovered, as his version of events reportedly differs from Jindaporn’s. The case remains under investigation, reported The Pattaya News.

Thai woman surrenders after stabbing Polish man in dog-walking dispute
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 13, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.