Swedish man crashes truck on Pattaya beach, injures tourist

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 13, 2026, 12:45 PM
173 1 minute read
Swedish man crashes truck on Pattaya beach, injures tourist | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

An 83 year old Swedish man lost control of his pickup truck at a Pattaya viewpoint on Saturday, sending the vehicle crashing through metal railings and plunging three metres onto the beach below. One tourist was injured in the incident, which took place during the busy Songkran long weekend.

The accident occurred at around 4pm at the Yinyom Beach Viewpoint in Jomtien, near Pratumnak Soi 5, a popular spot that was particularly crowded with visitors during the holiday.

Witnesses said a black Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck suddenly veered off its path, colliding with two parked motorcycles and tearing through metal railings. The vehicle then continued forward, breaking through barriers and dropping approximately three metres to the beach below, coming to a stop near a group of blue buoys.

The crash caused widespread panic among Thai and foreign tourists who had gathered at the viewpoint to enjoy the sea views.

Swedish man crashes truck on Pattaya beach, injures tourist | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

One tourist, who has not been identified, was struck by a piece of dislodged metal railing and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The scene was left with debris from the vehicle and broken railings scattered across the area.

The driver was identified as Hans, a Swedish national. He sustained chest injuries and was found to have a heart pacemaker fitted on the left side of his chest. Investigators believe the crash may have been triggered by a recurrence of a pre-existing medical condition. Hans was unable to provide a clear statement at the scene, as he was in shock and disoriented following the incident.

Kaewkanya, 30, the girlfriend of the injured tourist and owner of one of the damaged motorcycles, described what she witnessed. She said her foreign boyfriend had been watching the sunset at the viewpoint when they heard a vehicle accelerating rapidly before it struck the parked motorcycles and caught him.

Related Articles

Police are reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras and interviewing witnesses to determine the exact cause of the crash. They are also investigating whether Hans experienced a medical episode or lost consciousness while driving, reported The Pattaya News.

Follow all the latest Songkran news and updates HERE.

Latest Thailand News
Four killed in tragic Songkran road accident in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Four killed in tragic Songkran road accident in Pathum Thani

1 hour ago
Thai woman surrenders after stabbing Polish man in dog-walking dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman surrenders after stabbing Polish man in dog-walking dispute

3 hours ago
Swedish man crashes truck on Pattaya beach, injures tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man crashes truck on Pattaya beach, injures tourist

4 hours ago
Foreigners cause chaos with fire extinguisher in Pattaya Songkran festivities | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners cause chaos with fire extinguisher in Pattaya Songkran festivities

5 hours ago
Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man caught smuggling petrol in watermelon truck to Myanmar

7 hours ago
Trat officials seize five boats in Cambodia smuggling bust | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Trat officials seize five boats in Cambodia smuggling bust

23 hours ago
Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist reports 25k baht theft by transgender in Pattaya

1 day ago
Fatal collision claims two lives during Phatthalung&#8217;s dangerous period | Thaiger Thailand News

Fatal collision claims two lives during Phatthalung’s dangerous period

1 day ago
Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bedridden Swiss man dies in Pattaya room fire

1 day ago
Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landfill fire contained but smoke continues

1 day ago
Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thailand to host Miss Tourism World 2026, boosting local tourism

1 day ago
US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model | Thaiger Business News

US banks warned of cyber risks from new AI model

1 day ago
18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured | Thaiger Thailand News

18-wheeler crash in Lampang leaves two dead, eight injured

1 day ago
Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins

1 day ago
Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign rider rides against traffic, flips off driver in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourists spray fire extinguisher on Pattaya Walking Street

1 day ago
Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Rama 2 Road construction paused for Songkran, easing traffic

1 day ago
16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities | Thaiger Pattaya News

16 foreign women arrested in Pattaya for prostitution activities

2 days ago
Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Airports boost safety and service for Songkran festival 2026

2 days ago
Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found dead in remote Phatthalung forest with bullet wound

2 days ago
Thailand&#8217;s oil reserves secure for 110 days, ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s oil reserves secure for 110 days, ministry confirms

2 days ago
Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun | Thaiger Thailand News

Man severely injured in pit bull attack in Phetchabun

2 days ago
Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive | Thaiger Business News

Thai economy braces for stagflation amid Iran war: How real estate must pivot to survive

2 days ago
Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-manager confesses to hacking Nonthaburi mall system in revenge

3 days ago
More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

More than 80 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in Songkhla

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 13, 2026, 12:45 PM
173 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.