Swedish man crashes truck on Pattaya beach, injures tourist

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

An 83 year old Swedish man lost control of his pickup truck at a Pattaya viewpoint on Saturday, sending the vehicle crashing through metal railings and plunging three metres onto the beach below. One tourist was injured in the incident, which took place during the busy Songkran long weekend.

The accident occurred at around 4pm at the Yinyom Beach Viewpoint in Jomtien, near Pratumnak Soi 5, a popular spot that was particularly crowded with visitors during the holiday.

Witnesses said a black Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck suddenly veered off its path, colliding with two parked motorcycles and tearing through metal railings. The vehicle then continued forward, breaking through barriers and dropping approximately three metres to the beach below, coming to a stop near a group of blue buoys.

The crash caused widespread panic among Thai and foreign tourists who had gathered at the viewpoint to enjoy the sea views.

One tourist, who has not been identified, was struck by a piece of dislodged metal railing and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The scene was left with debris from the vehicle and broken railings scattered across the area.

The driver was identified as Hans, a Swedish national. He sustained chest injuries and was found to have a heart pacemaker fitted on the left side of his chest. Investigators believe the crash may have been triggered by a recurrence of a pre-existing medical condition. Hans was unable to provide a clear statement at the scene, as he was in shock and disoriented following the incident.

Kaewkanya, 30, the girlfriend of the injured tourist and owner of one of the damaged motorcycles, described what she witnessed. She said her foreign boyfriend had been watching the sunset at the viewpoint when they heard a vehicle accelerating rapidly before it struck the parked motorcycles and caught him.

Police are reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras and interviewing witnesses to determine the exact cause of the crash. They are also investigating whether Hans experienced a medical episode or lost consciousness while driving, reported The Pattaya News.

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