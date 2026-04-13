Four killed in tragic Songkran road accident in Pathum Thani

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 13, 2026, 3:30 PM
50 1 minute read
Four killed in tragic Songkran road accident in Pathum Thani | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Four people were killed and several others injured on Sunday after a car returning from Songkran celebrations collided with a motorcycle on the Taling Chan-Suphan Buri Road in Pathum Thani province. A survivor said poor lighting at the scene contributed to the crash.

The collision occurred at the entrance of the Na Mai Subdistrict Administration Office on the road heading towards Lat Bua Luang. Police Senior Sergeant Major Saksit Boonrub and emergency services, including medics from the Institute of Forensic Science and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, a Honda car with Ayutthaya plates was found overturned and severely damaged. Inside were six passengers, including the deceased driver, 20 year old Khemchart, and 23 year old Supachai, who died at the scene. Four others were injured, with one, 21 year old Wisut, later dying at Pathum Thani Hospital.

สงกรานต์
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Approximately 30 metres away, a Honda MSX motorcycle with Nakhon Nayok registration was found submerged in water at the roadside. The rider, 21 year old Kittiphan, was found deceased, while his girlfriend, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

19 year old Nattakamol, a survivor from the car, said she and her five friends had been returning home to Lat Bua Luang after celebrating Songkran in Sombat Buri, Nonthaburi province. She said the accident site was poorly lit, causing the driver to miss the approaching motorcycle, which was swerving, resulting in the collision and the car overturning multiple times.

Four killed in tragic Songkran road accident in Pathum Thani | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police have documented the scene and plan to interview those injured for further details. Officers will also review nearby CCTV footage to establish the exact cause of the accident before allowing families to conduct traditional funeral rites for those who died, reported KhaoSod.

 

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 13, 2026, 3:30 PM
50 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.