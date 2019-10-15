Thai DJ arrested for murder of mistress – “gun went off accidentally” | The Thaiger

MONTAGE: Daily News

A 29 year old karaoke worker, Suree Huangsila, was shot deat on Saturday night in Sattahip, south of Pattaya. She was found shot in the mouth by a 9mm gun. A well-known DJ at a nightclub in Sattahip is now in custody over the shooting of his alleged mistress.

Suree was found naked and dead in a rented room in the Sattahip sub-district. Police say her face was covered with a pillow when she was shot. She had worked at a karaoke lounge at the Thong Thip market.

Her boyfriend Dusit Phiakhammeuang, a DJ at a club in the town who lived 100 metres away from the victim, grabbed his possessions and fled after the shooting. But he surrendered on Sunday after driving to a hotel in Nakhon Ratchasima and was taken back to Sattahip to assist in the inquiry.

Police say they have witnesses who heard an argument between the couple about the woman seeing other men. 39 year old Dusit has a wife and child, or children.

Dust has reportedly told police that he only threatened his mistress after being told that she was leaving him because he already had a family. He claims he pointed the gun at her and it fired accidentally.

Police say they intend to charge him with murder.

SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa