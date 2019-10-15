Thai DJ arrested for murder of mistress – “gun went off accidentally” | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Thai DJ arrested for murder of mistress – “gun went off accidentally”

2 hours ago 

A 29 year old karaoke worker, Suree Huangsila, was shot deat on Saturday night in Sattahip, south of Pattaya. She was found shot in the mouth by a 9mm gun. A well-known DJ at a nightclub in Sattahip is now in custody over the shooting of his alleged mistress.

Suree was found naked and dead in a rented room in the Sattahip sub-district. Police say her face was covered with a pillow when she was shot. She had worked at a karaoke lounge at the Thong Thip market.

Her boyfriend Dusit Phiakhammeuang, a DJ at a club in the town who lived 100 metres away from the victim, grabbed his possessions and fled after the shooting. But he surrendered on Sunday after driving to a hotel in Nakhon Ratchasima and was taken back to Sattahip to assist in the inquiry.

Police say they have witnesses who heard an argument between the couple about the woman seeing other men. 39 year old Dusit has a wife and child, or children.

Dust has reportedly told police that he only threatened his mistress after being told that she was leaving him because he already had a family. He claims he pointed the gun at her and it fired accidentally.

Police say they intend to charge him with murder.

SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa

Bangkok

30,000 baht reward offered after prisoner walks away from Bangkok prison

2 mins ago

October 15, 2019

Police in Bangkok are offering a reward of 30,000 baht for information that leads to the capture of an escaped convict. The Daily News reports that Pol Col Chanaworasin Suphaphanarak, the chief of Prachacheun police in northern Bangkok, confirmed the reward yesterday.

Phraiphiw Phumiphu, a convicted thief, escaped Bangkok Remand prison on Saturday. It’s understood he had been working outside the prison gates when he ran off.

Press reports say the escaped prisoner is “unstable”, while the poster issued to publicise the reward for his capture describes him as “dangerous.”

It’s understood Phraiphiw previously served a jail sentence for theft but had re-offended.

SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa

Bangkok

A cocktail of beer and insulin blamed for ATM robbery

4 days ago

October 11, 2019

PHOTO: Sanook.com

“After the combination of beer and insulin, Prakit grabbed a metal pole and drove his motorbike to the ATMs.”

A diabetic man is blaming his insulin injections after going on an ATM robbery spree. The man had three attempts to break into ATMs in one night, all unsuccessful. The incidents happened in the early hours of October 9. He was was arrested the next day on October 10.

The Sam Dam Police in Bangkok arrested 36 year old Prakit after a short investigation.

He had used a white Yamaha motorbike with no license plates as his “getaway of choice”.

Police received information about a man attempting to break into ATMs in the area. He used a metal pole to try and pry the ATMs open, but turns out it wasn’t quite as easy as he thought. His efforts contributed approximately zero baht.

The first ATM belonged to Kasikorn Bank, the second to Thanachart Bank, and the last ATM also belonged to Kasikorn Bank. The first 2 ATMs were located near the Bangbon Police Station while the last ATM was located around the Samdam Police Station (possible unwise selections of location).

Police reviewed the CCTV footage and tracked Prakit’s route home. They then arrested him and found the motorbike used as the vehicle in the robbery captured by the security footage.

Prakit admitted to attempting to break into the ATMs. He said he’d been drinking 6 to 7 bottles of beer just after having an insulin shot for his diabetes. He told police it made him go crazy “losing all sense of right and wrong”.

His sugar level was over 400 so he needed to take the shot right away when he was drinking. After the cocktail of beer and insulin, Prakit grabbed a metal pole and headed to the ATMs.

He insists that he went crazy and lost all sense of right and wrong saying he wore his pants inside out to commit the crime.

Prakit is currently awaiting prosecution.

SOURCE: Sanook.com | Thai Residents

Bangkok

Thief gets away with 50 phones and gold in Bangkok

5 days ago

October 10, 2019

PHTOTS: INN News

A thief has snatched over 50 smartphones and 76 grams of gold at a phone shop in Bangkok.

The incident happened yesterday.

INN News reports that the store is off, Bang Kradi Road, south-west of the city centre. The store is part of a small retail complex but there was no one near the store when the thief broke in. When police arrived they found a 50 x 50 centimetre hole on the roof.

The thief had lifted the roof tiles just enough to get access to the store. He then cut a hole in the ceiling and jumped into the phone shop below. Security cameras caught the thief wearing a long white shirt and shorts. At first, he was walking in front of the store before disappearing onto the roof. The security camera inside the phone shop then captured him jumping from the ceiling of the store.

Sam Dam Police say they found evidence they believe will lead them to the person involved. They are working towards arresting the man and collecting more evidence.

The owner, Theerapong Kokkaew, believes that the thief is a customer or a local in the area. The thief moved all the phones outside and placed them along a wall of the shop. He then returned twice on a bicycle to take the items to where he came from. The thief was fully aware of the shops opening hours and the owner’s movements. Theerapong has been running the phone shop for 2 years without any previous security issues.

The thief managed to steal at least 50 phones – Huawei, Samsung, Vivo, and others. Together with the gold, the damages are valued over 300,000 baht.

Other sellers in the area reported that villagers have been losing their bicycles and that the thief might be the same person.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN News

