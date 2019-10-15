Thai DJ arrested for murder of mistress – “gun went off accidentally” | The Thaiger

Crime
Thai DJ arrested for murder of mistress – “gun went off accidentally”
MONTAGE: Daily News
A 29 year old karaoke worker, Suree Huangsila, was shot deat on Saturday night in Sattahip, south of Pattaya. She was found shot in the mouth by a 9mm gun. A well-known DJ at a nightclub in Sattahip is now in custody over the shooting of his alleged mistress.
Suree was found naked and dead in a rented room in the Sattahip sub-district. Police say her face was covered with a pillow when she was shot. She had worked at a karaoke lounge at the Thong Thip market.
Her boyfriend Dusit Phiakhammeuang, a DJ at a club in the town who lived 100 metres away from the victim, grabbed his possessions and fled after the shooting. But he surrendered on Sunday after driving to a hotel in Nakhon Ratchasima and was taken back to Sattahip to assist in the inquiry.
Police say they have witnesses who heard an argument between the couple about the woman seeing other men. 39 year old Dusit has a wife and child, or children.
Dust has reportedly told police that he only threatened his mistress after being told that she was leaving him because he already had a family. He claims he pointed the gun at her and it fired accidentally.
Police say they intend to charge him with murder.
SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
Bangkok
30,000 baht reward offered after prisoner walks away from Bangkok prison
Police in Bangkok are offering a reward of 30,000 baht for information that leads to the capture of an escaped convict. The Daily News reports that Pol Col Chanaworasin Suphaphanarak, the chief of Prachacheun police in northern Bangkok, confirmed the reward yesterday.
Phraiphiw Phumiphu, a convicted thief, escaped Bangkok Remand prison on Saturday. It’s understood he had been working outside the prison gates when he ran off.
Press reports say the escaped prisoner is “unstable”, while the poster issued to publicise the reward for his capture describes him as “dangerous.”
It’s understood Phraiphiw previously served a jail sentence for theft but had re-offended.
SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
Bangkok
A cocktail of beer and insulin blamed for ATM robbery
PHOTO: Sanook.com
“After the combination of beer and insulin, Prakit grabbed a metal pole and drove his motorbike to the ATMs.”
A diabetic man is blaming his insulin injections after going on an ATM robbery spree. The man had three attempts to break into ATMs in one night, all unsuccessful. The incidents happened in the early hours of October 9. He was was arrested the next day on October 10.
The Sam Dam Police in Bangkok arrested 36 year old Prakit after a short investigation.
He had used a white Yamaha motorbike with no license plates as his “getaway of choice”.
Police received information about a man attempting to break into ATMs in the area. He used a metal pole to try and pry the ATMs open, but turns out it wasn’t quite as easy as he thought. His efforts contributed approximately zero baht.
The first ATM belonged to Kasikorn Bank, the second to Thanachart Bank, and the last ATM also belonged to Kasikorn Bank. The first 2 ATMs were located near the Bangbon Police Station while the last ATM was located around the Samdam Police Station (possible unwise selections of location).
Police reviewed the CCTV footage and tracked Prakit’s route home. They then arrested him and found the motorbike used as the vehicle in the robbery captured by the security footage.
Prakit admitted to attempting to break into the ATMs. He said he’d been drinking 6 to 7 bottles of beer just after having an insulin shot for his diabetes. He told police it made him go crazy “losing all sense of right and wrong”.
His sugar level was over 400 so he needed to take the shot right away when he was drinking. After the cocktail of beer and insulin, Prakit grabbed a metal pole and headed to the ATMs.
He insists that he went crazy and lost all sense of right and wrong saying he wore his pants inside out to commit the crime.
Prakit is currently awaiting prosecution.
SOURCE: Sanook.com | Thai Residents
Bangkok
Thief gets away with 50 phones and gold in Bangkok
PHTOTS: INN News
A thief has snatched over 50 smartphones and 76 grams of gold at a phone shop in Bangkok.
The incident happened yesterday.
INN News reports that the store is off, Bang Kradi Road, south-west of the city centre. The store is part of a small retail complex but there was no one near the store when the thief broke in. When police arrived they found a 50 x 50 centimetre hole on the roof.
The thief had lifted the roof tiles just enough to get access to the store. He then cut a hole in the ceiling and jumped into the phone shop below. Security cameras caught the thief wearing a long white shirt and shorts. At first, he was walking in front of the store before disappearing onto the roof. The security camera inside the phone shop then captured him jumping from the ceiling of the store.
Sam Dam Police say they found evidence they believe will lead them to the person involved. They are working towards arresting the man and collecting more evidence.
The owner, Theerapong Kokkaew, believes that the thief is a customer or a local in the area. The thief moved all the phones outside and placed them along a wall of the shop. He then returned twice on a bicycle to take the items to where he came from. The thief was fully aware of the shops opening hours and the owner’s movements. Theerapong has been running the phone shop for 2 years without any previous security issues.
The thief managed to steal at least 50 phones – Huawei, Samsung, Vivo, and others. Together with the gold, the damages are valued over 300,000 baht.
Other sellers in the area reported that villagers have been losing their bicycles and that the thief might be the same person.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | INN News
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
Biometrics identify 8 fake passports in 3 days
Indonesia’s President Jokowi says he is “embarrassed” by fires
Thai poll favours new airport in Nakhon Pathom, west of Bangkok
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
British Instagrammer locked up in “filthy Bangkok cell’ over missing passport pages
30,000 baht reward offered after prisoner walks away from Bangkok prison
21% of Thai teenagers are gambling
1000s flock to Hong Kong’s Chater Garden for pro-democracy rally
New controls on three toxic agri-chemicals take effect on October 20
“Auf Wiedersehen” to overstaying German on Koh Samui
Thai DJ arrested for murder of mistress – “gun went off accidentally”
Festival of lights will decorate 13 Bangkok bridges until October 25
Policeman falls asleep behind the wheel and crashes into roadside pole in Phang Nga
Professor: Military government too interested in tourism – not people’s welfare
Thais commemorate the passing of beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej
“Eat, Shop, Spend” drive reaches registration target
Measures outlined to reach 39.8 million tourists’ target by end of 2019
Piyabutr warns Army Chief’s remarks will deepen national divide
Nigerian astronaut needs $3 million to get home
Thousands of Japanese rescuers looking for survivors of Typhoon Hagibis
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
- Bangkok4 days ago
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
- Hua Hin2 days ago
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
- Economy2 days ago
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
- Events3 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand Sunday, October 13
- Chiang Rai2 days ago
Journey back to Tham Luang in ‘The Cave’ – VIDEO
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket Town – In CNN Travel’s “Asia’s most picturesque towns”
- Economy4 days ago
“Too good for its own good” – The Thai economy