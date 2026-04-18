Thai flight cuts lead to 10% drop in outbound travel

Flight cancellations and capacity reductions are expected to push outbound trips down by 15 to 20% during the low season, with a 10% decline projected across the full year.

Several Thai carriers have trimmed their schedules on specific routes. Thai AirAsia X has pulled back on its Bangkok to Sapporo service, while Thai AirAsia has reduced flights to China for the remainder of the summer schedule. Thai Airways has also cut a number of domestic and international routes in May.

Chotechuang Soorangura, vice-president of the Thai Travel Agents Association, said airlines are trimming or merging unprofitable and less popular routes to match current demand and rising fuel costs.

Tour groups have largely been insulated from the disruptions, as the period falls outside peak season for Thai travellers. Companies whose flights have been cancelled can still claim refunds from airlines and rebook customers onto foreign carriers operating out of major cities on comparable schedules.

Chotechuang noted that overseas travel has narrowed to specific segments.

“Travelling abroad is now limited to certain groups. Only some companies and premium leisure segments can still afford to take trips.”

He added that Thais are reining in spending amid concerns over the cost of living, and that government and public organisations have cancelled overseas trips in line with budget and energy conservation policies.

During the Songkran period, some travel agents asked customers to pay additional charges to cover higher airfares linked to fuel surcharges, which applied only when tickets had been reserved but not yet fully paid for.

Rising airfares in the coming months are pushing tour package prices up by 20%. Over the summer schedule, which coincides with the low season, outbound travel could fall by 15 to 20% compared to last year.

Chotechuang, who also serves as managing director of NS Travel and Tours, said his company is pivoting toward domestic tour packages to target corporate travellers shifting away from overseas trips.

There remains pent-up demand among Thai tourists planning to travel in the coming winter, particularly to Europe and other long-haul destinations, after putting off plans during the Songkran holiday. Travel agents expect this demand to be released once international flight capacity normalises and fuel prices stabilise.

As a result, outbound travel this year could fall by up to 10% year-on-year, with China and Japan remaining the top destinations, reported Bangkok Post.