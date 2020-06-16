Pattaya youth arrested after crashing truck following earlier hit-and-run | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya youth arrested after crashing truck following earlier hit-and-run
Police in Banglamung, just outside Pattaya, have arrested the 18 year old driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a power pole, having already been involved in a hit-and-run incident with another vehicle.
A report in The Pattaya News says police were advised of the incident and on arrival, found a damaged BMW vehicle that had been hit by the pickup truck. Following that incident, the pickup driver, named as Damrongsak Nuanprakon, tried to escape, but ended up colliding with a power pole 2 kilometres away.
Witness reports say the pickup was travelling at high speed when it crashed into the BMW and continued speeding as the driver fled the scene. He is now in custody and has been tested for alcohol and drugs, although the findings of those tests are not yet known.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Pattaya to upgrade 6 U-turns after public outcry
6 U-turns in the greater Pattaya City area are being upgraded to prevent road accidents, after a recent spate of fatalities. Pattaya City’s mayor told The Pattaya News yesterday that the improvements are being carried out to make the U-turn areas wider and safer.
“6 U-turns on Sukhimwit Road are being fixed and constructed from Jittapawan Temple to the Makro store in South Pattaya, as there have been lots of accidents and deaths at these U-turns over the past several years. Many people have called these U-turns dangerous.”
“These 6 U-turns being improved are expected to be completed in 2 months. This is part of an overall Sukhumwit Road renovation project with an 80 million baht budget.”
2 weeks ago, 2 teenagers were killed at a notorious U-Turn near a Makro store, dubbed “the U-turn of death,” in an incident that caused many to ask for permanent change to the area. The same U-turn had previously been closed, but was later reopened.
Part of the plan for the improvements is clearer signage, clearly marked paint on the turns, multiple danger signs, widening of the overall turns for more visibility and the removal of trees and brush to ensure visibilty and viewpoints are not obscured.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Hundred arrested in illegal Rayong casino raid
Police have arrested more than one hundred gamblers at an illegal casino in a Rayong warehouse. The casino’s bank books show an average cash flow of 12 million baht per day, Thai media reports.
Along with 106 gamblers, 12 dealers were also arrested. Police confiscated game equipment such as card tables, casino chips and 2 slot machines as well as 700,000 baht in cash. The gamblers and dealers face charges for participating in illegal gambling as well as violating the emergency decree. Police, along with the Anti Money Laundering Office, are still investigating.
Authorities say that while the casino was illegal, it was very public and in a busy area. It’s known as RJ casino and it’s in a 600 square metre warehouse near a Tesco Lotus. Thai Residents says “the casino was operating in public without fear of the law.” The casino even offers van services to pick people up from Pattaya. The casino’s owner, who is not named in the Thai Residents report, also ran a large illegal casino in Ubon Ratchathani which is now also shut down.
In this case, the owner’s business gamble hasn’t paid off.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Pattaya
Denied sex, Chon Buri man threatens suicide… again
A man in Chon Buri threatened to jump from a footbridge this morning after his wife refused to sleep with him. Rescue worker say this is the seventh time he’s threatened to jump from the same bridge. Police in the province’s Semet subdistrict were notified of the incident at about noon yesterday at the pedestrian bridge in front of the Big C and HomePro store on Sukhumwit Road in Mueang Chonburi district.
They arrived at the scene to find 43 year old Kampang Sermsri on the bridge standing on the edge of the bridge having climbed over the guardrail. After lengthy negotiations, rescue workers and police were finally able to convince him to come down. He claimed that he wanted to jump as his wife had once again refused to sleep with him. Chonburi Rescue workers said this was the seventh time that he has threaten to jump from the same bridge. For the same reason.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
