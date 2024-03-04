Swiss man targeted by Phuket locals demanding beach access restoration

Photo courtesy of Phuket Info Centre

A Swiss man living in Phuket has been the target of a protest by over 500 locals and activists who gathered on Yamu beach in Thalang district. The protest took place on Sunday, following an incident in which the Swiss man allegedly assaulted a doctor. The masses demanded that the man be expelled from Phuket and that public access to the beach, where the assault reportedly took place, be restored.

The 45 year old Swiss man in question, Urs Fehr, also known as David, allegedly assaulted Tharndao Chandam, a 26 year old doctor at Dibuk Hospital in Phuket. The assault purportedly occurred on the evening of February 24, while the doctor and a friend were moon-watching on steps leading to the beach in Tambon Pa Khlok.

These steps, located in front of the villa where Fehr resides with his Thai wife, were found to be illegally built and encroaching on public land, leading to an order for their removal by the Thalang district office, reported Bangkok Post.

According to the demonstrators, the beach steps have become a popular spot for selfies since the incident. They chanted “Get out, David,” and sang the national anthem. Some were carrying Thai national flags while others were snapping pictures.

Locals are demanding the return of Yamu Beach to the public. Somboon Sampaorat, 58 years old from Tambon Pa Khlok, pointed out that in the past people could walk along the beach.

“After foreign developers arrived and housing estates went up, access was restricted.”

Somboon mentioned that these housing estates replaced a forest covering between 300-400 rai, once home to wild deer and a source of forest products for locals.

Suchart Jorasakul, a 56 year old man from Tambon Koh Kaew, and his friends joined the protest to demand clear demarcation of private properties from public areas. Activists from the People Movement for a Just Society (P-Move) also joined, raising banners demanding authorities return public access to beaches.

Phuket police chief Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum stated that officials would consider redlisting or revoking visas of foreigners who break the law in Phuket. National police chief Police General Torsak Sukvimol ordered an investigation into the alleged assault and also into alleged misconduct by local police in Phuket.

Government response

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul warned foreigners living in Thailand to abide by the law or face visa revocations. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also instructed the Royal Thai Police (RTP) and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to step up measures to ensure foreigners comply with the laws.

Despite the initial charge of assault against Fehr, an initial probe found no cause to revoke his visa. A complaint was also filed against Phuket Peninsula Estate Co Ltd, which manages the villa project, for encroaching on public land, and it has been ordered to dismantle the steps within 30 days.

Meanwhile, local authorities including livestock officials inspected the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park run by the couple and found it had permits to possess all the 15 animals in the compound.