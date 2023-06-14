Pattaya parades: International PRIDE and Festival march to be hosted simultaneously

Pattaya is gearing up for a spectacular day on June 24, 2023, as the city prepares to host two major parades simultaneously. The International PRIDE Parade and Pattaya Festival Parade are set to attract thousands of participants and visitors, while also causing traffic disruptions in the area.

The International PRIDE Parade will kick off the day’s celebrations, with a colourful procession celebrating diversity, equality, and inclusivity. Starting from Central Marina, the parade will make its way down Second Road, pass the Dolphin Roundabout, and continue along Pattaya Beach until reaching Central Mall. Road closures for the event are scheduled to begin around 3pm, with the parade expected to conclude around 6pm.

Following the International PRIDE Parade, the Pattaya Festival Parade will take centre stage. This special nighttime event, which was a huge success in 2022, will showcase all things Pattaya, complete with vibrant colours, neon lights, and dazzling displays. The parade is set to commence at 6pm from Terminal 21, following a similar route to the earlier parade and ending at Central Mall.

Pattaya City Mayor Poramese Ngampiches has announced that roads along the parade route will be closed from 3pm to 9pm to accommodate both events. As the date approaches, more specific information will be provided to ensure residents and visitors are aware of the significant traffic delays and road closures expected on this day, reports The Pattaya News.

Follow us on :













With two major parades taking place on the same day, Pattaya is sure to be buzzing with excitement and energy. As thousands gather to celebrate and enjoy the festivities, the city will undoubtedly be filled with a lively atmosphere that is not to be missed.

In a remarkable development, Thailand’s progressive Move Forward Party has committed to introducing a groundbreaking bill that would legalise same-sex marriage and promote gender equality once it forms a government. The party leader asserts that this milestone legislation will be pursued within the first 100 days of governance, significantly enhancing equal access to public services without discrimination, and fostering a more inclusive society for all. Read more HERE.