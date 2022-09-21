Former Thai deputy PM Suthep cleared of corruption charges by Supreme Court

Former deputy prime minister Suthep Thaugsuwan has been cleared by Thailand’s top court of corruption charges. The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions also acquitted five co-defendants in the case over a decade-old incident.

The charges stemmed from Suthep’s alleged involvement in a project to construct 396 police stations and living quarters while he was deputy PM. The project cost was 5.84 billion baht, but the construction company that was hired to carry out the project allegedly bailed, leaving unfinished work.

Suthep was then accused of combining all of the regional construction contracts into one and then selling at a suspiciously low price to the single contractor of PCC Development & Construction. The managing director of that company was accused of accepting the quote that was deemed to be too low, resulting in the company failing to complete the project.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with the court, accusing Suthep, three senior police officers, PCC Development & Construction company and its manager, of malfeasance and price collusion. The case detailed that the alleged crimes spanned from June 2009 to April 2013.

After being acquitted, Suthep says he is glad his name is cleared.

“I co-founded the Action Coalition for Thailand Party which has five MPs and one cabinet minister in the government. I have been under attack [over the case] for a decade. But from now on, I have great morale to carry on.”

In 2013, Suthep resigned his seat in Parliament and became the self-appointed Secretary-general of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee. The party conducted mass protests to allegedly unseat the previous Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Now, Suthep says he will keep his promise to not re-enter politics.

“I will not stand in an election but will help groom decent politicians to work for the people. I will do anything I can to help. I will keep the promise I made when leading the protest that I will not return to politics.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post