Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Victoria’s capital, Melbourne, records 580 Covid-19 cases in past two days
Australia’s second biggest city, Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, has reported 363 new cases of Covid-19, after 217 cases were recorded yesterday. The recent spike in cases follows almost 2 and a half months of single-digit daily cases. The outbreak has been caused by inbound citizens, returning from overseas and defying quarantine regulations.
Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that people in Melbourne will be required to wear face masks any time they leave their homes or will be fined A$200 (4,430 baht) for not complying.
3 more people had died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total deaths to 38 since the start of the pandemic.
Thailand
NSC chief says recent virus cases won’t be used as excuse to extend Emergency Decree
Thailand’s National Security Council has announced it won’t use 2 recent Covid-19 incidents, in which VIPs were exempted from testing and quarantine only to later be found infected, to extend the Emergency Decree. A national state of emergency was declared on March 24 and enforced days later. Under the current Thai constitution, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has the authority to extend it twice, for a total of 90 days, although the NSC and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration persuaded the Cabinet to approve a third extension, through the end of July. At a press conference this week, NSC chief Somsak […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
Despite a continued and near-total ban on international arrivals, Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport is seeing a spike in traffic after the government eased lockdown measures and allowed domestic travel. The airport’s general manager says that from July 1-15, Suvarnabhumi saw 3,205 flights (1,604 incoming and 1,601 outgoing) or an average of 214 per day. “The total number of passengers using the airport was 174,912 (85,758 incoming and 89,154 outgoing), or 11,661 passengers per day on average, which is a big jump from the previous months.” “To ensure the safety of passengers and staff during the Covid-19 situation, Airports of Thailand […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 7 new cases found in quarantine (July 18)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 7 new cases today, the biggest increase over a 24 hour period in weeks. All the new patients returned from foreign countries and were diagnosed in state quarantine facilities. 2 had returned from the US, 1 from Bahrain and 3 from Egypt. Thailand has gone 56 days without a domestically transmitted case of Covid-19. All cases since May 23 have been imported, the vast majority by Thai nationals returning from abroad. Most have been found during testing in state quarantine. In Thailand, the total number of cases since the outbreak began in January […]
