Victoria’s capital, Melbourne, records 580 Covid-19 cases in past two days

Australia’s second biggest city, Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, has reported 363 new cases of Covid-19, after 217 cases were recorded yesterday. The recent spike in cases follows almost 2 and a half months of single-digit daily cases. The outbreak has been caused by inbound citizens, returning from overseas and defying quarantine regulations.

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that people in Melbourne will be required to wear face masks any time they leave their homes or will be fined A$200 (4,430 baht) for not complying.

The Federal Government is supporting Victoria’s decision to make face coverings essential in public in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire, which includes outlying northern suburbs of Melbourne.

“The PM, the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, and the secretary of the Health Department, Professor Brendan Murphy, together fully and completely support this difficult decision of the mandatory wearing of masks,” according to Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt.

“It is the function of the level of community transmission in the Melbourne region and surrounding areas. It is necessary, and we are sorry that it has reached this point for all those who were affected.”

3 more people had died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total deaths to 38 since the start of the pandemic.