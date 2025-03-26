Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father’s axe murder

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
95 1 minute read
Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father’s axe murder
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A 25 year old man was arrested after allegedly killing his father with an axe at their home in Mueang Kanab Nak, Pak Phanang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province. The incident occurred at 12.30pm yesterday, March 25, when the son reportedly reacted violently after being reprimanded for drug involvement.

Police Lieutenant Paphonsak Pheeriphas, deputy inspector at Pak Phanang Police Station, was notified of the incident and arrived at the scene accompanied by the on-duty doctor from Pak Phanang Hospital and personnel from the Pracharuamjai Foundation.

They found the deceased, 48 year old Saipan, beside a water jar with severe injuries to his neck and face inflicted by a large axe.

Danusorn was discovered sitting quietly under the house, waiting for the police, while a blood-stained axe lay on a nearby table. Police took him into custody for further questioning.

Related Articles

Investigations revealed that father and son lived together, and before the tragedy, they had argued, with Saipan warning his son about drug involvement. Instead of heeding the advice, Danusorn allegedly lashed out in anger, leading to the fatal attack, reported KhaoSod.

The police have not yet determined a definitive motive but suspect it may involve underlying family issues. Further interrogation of Danusorn will be conducted as part of the legal proceedings.

Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father's axe murder | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

In similar news, a 25 year old father allegedly assaulted his seven year old son at their home in Sri Bunrueng district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, after consuming drugs.

The attack, which took place on February 9, involved a wooden pestle, causing severe injuries to the child, including ear bleeding.

Rescue team leader Doctor Napasdon Saengklang recounted the incident, stating that emergency responders arrived at the scene around 7pm. They discovered the young boy, identified only as A, in distress and bleeding from the head.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand Industry Ministry probes illegal import of radioactive waste Thailand News

Thailand Industry Ministry probes illegal import of radioactive waste

4 minutes ago
Nakhon Pathom nightclub raided for illegal operations, nitrous sales Crime News

Nakhon Pathom nightclub raided for illegal operations, nitrous sales

12 minutes ago
Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals Thailand News

Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals

22 minutes ago
Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces Bangkok News

Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces

30 minutes ago
British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified Bangkok News

British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified

42 minutes ago
Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again Crime News

Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

48 minutes ago
Ugandan man caught smuggling 16.5kg of cocaine into Thailand Thailand News

Ugandan man caught smuggling 16.5kg of cocaine into Thailand

58 minutes ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father&#8217;s axe murder Crime News

Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father’s axe murder

1 hour ago
Gas tanker grounds at Koh Larn, company admits negligence Pattaya News

Gas tanker grounds at Koh Larn, company admits negligence

1 hour ago
Missing Thai man found dead on Phuket mountain Phuket News

Missing Thai man found dead on Phuket mountain

2 hours ago
Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop Phuket News

Robbers steal nearly 1 million baht from Phuket shop

2 hours ago
Thailand’s F1 dreams: Chatuchak set for 2028 Grand Prix Bangkok News

Thailand’s F1 dreams: Chatuchak set for 2028 Grand Prix

2 hours ago
Storm warning: Thailand set for a wild wet and windy ride Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Thailand set for a wild wet and windy ride

2 hours ago
Trump’s tariff threat stalls Thai car exports Business News

Trump’s tariff threat stalls Thai car exports

2 hours ago
&#8216;Angel&#8217; body found during Chachoengsao cemetery cleaning Thailand News

‘Angel’ body found during Chachoengsao cemetery cleaning

18 hours ago
Prawit blasts Paetongtarn over economy, security, and casino plan Politics News

Prawit blasts Paetongtarn over economy, security, and casino plan

18 hours ago
Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals Pattaya News

Tunisian tourist goes on rampage in Pattaya, stabs locals

18 hours ago
Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s &#8216;illness&#8217; Politics News

Rangsiman accuses Paetongtarn of covering up Thaksin’s ‘illness’

18 hours ago
Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip Thailand News

Thai woman dies in car crash after van driver abandons her mid-trip

18 hours ago
Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble Krabi News

Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble

18 hours ago
Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed Road deaths

Bus fire in Trat: 35 school children escape unharmed

18 hours ago
Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India Krabi News

Budget airline launches direct flights to Krabi from India

18 hours ago
Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute Bangkok News

Thai driver reverses into security guard and assaults him in parking dispute

18 hours ago
Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win Thailand News

Jackpot! Kamphaeng Phet woman celebrates 15th lottery win

19 hours ago
Truck collision at Bangkok checkpoint leaves three injured Bangkok News

Truck collision at Bangkok checkpoint leaves three injured

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
95 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals

Transport minister denies secret 100bn baht high-speed rail deals

22 minutes ago
Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces

Bangkok thief in food delivery jacket steals 1.5 million baht in gold necklaces

30 minutes ago
British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified

British tourist beaten to death by bar workers in Bangkok identified

42 minutes ago
Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

Web of crime: Spider-Man thief strikes sacred Thai shrine again

48 minutes ago