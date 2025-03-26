Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for father’s axe murder

A 25 year old man was arrested after allegedly killing his father with an axe at their home in Mueang Kanab Nak, Pak Phanang district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province. The incident occurred at 12.30pm yesterday, March 25, when the son reportedly reacted violently after being reprimanded for drug involvement.

Police Lieutenant Paphonsak Pheeriphas, deputy inspector at Pak Phanang Police Station, was notified of the incident and arrived at the scene accompanied by the on-duty doctor from Pak Phanang Hospital and personnel from the Pracharuamjai Foundation.

They found the deceased, 48 year old Saipan, beside a water jar with severe injuries to his neck and face inflicted by a large axe.

Danusorn was discovered sitting quietly under the house, waiting for the police, while a blood-stained axe lay on a nearby table. Police took him into custody for further questioning.

Investigations revealed that father and son lived together, and before the tragedy, they had argued, with Saipan warning his son about drug involvement. Instead of heeding the advice, Danusorn allegedly lashed out in anger, leading to the fatal attack, reported KhaoSod.

The police have not yet determined a definitive motive but suspect it may involve underlying family issues. Further interrogation of Danusorn will be conducted as part of the legal proceedings.

