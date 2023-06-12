Roadway tragedy: Foreign motorcyclist’s fatal collision with street sign shakes Pattaya

Photo via The Pattaya News

A tragic accident unfolded in the early hours of today, as a foreign man lost his life after colliding with a street sign while riding his motorcycle in Pattaya. The incident occurred on Pattaya Second Road within the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chon Buri province.

The foreign man, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, was found lying in a pool of blood on the footpath, with no identification documents on him.

Sawang Boriboon rescuers arrived at the scene of the accident around 3am, but despite their efforts to provide medical assistance, the foreign man’s injuries were too severe, and he passed away shortly after. Pattaya Police discovered a damaged red Honda CB650R motorcycle with a Bangkok license plate nearby, along with a dislodged metal signpost close to the deceased.

An eyewitness, Wirat Wiratchalap, shared his account of the incident, stating that he saw the man driving at high speed before losing control of his motorcycle on a curve. This caused the man to veer onto the pavement and collide with the signpost, ultimately resulting in his death, the Pattaya News reported.

Pattaya Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the collision. In the meantime, the deceased has been transferred to a local hospital, where his embassy and relatives will be contacted for funeral arrangements.

Follow us on :













It is not rare to encounter road accidents in Thailand, especially motorbike accidents. Last week, a mother and her 12 year old son encountered an accident on their way to school, with the boy’s arm caught in the wheel of their motorcycle in Bangpakong, Chachoengsao. Good Samaritans and a police officer immediately rushed to help the injured pair in the incident that happened on a rainy morning. Read more HERE.

Around three weeks ago, a 34 year old Korean man sadly lost his life in a motorbike crash by crashing into a large red construction sign. The man collided with a roadwork sign early in the morning, with the incident happening in front of Pattaya 7 School.